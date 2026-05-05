£40 Million South Eastern Trust Facility Faces Independent Review Over Poor Working Conditions

Staff at the Lagan Valley hospital's Primary and Community Care Centre have raised concerns about excessive heat and lack of drinking water, prompting calls for an independent review. The South Eastern Trust has pledged to investigate the issues through a confidential survey, as whistle-blowers fear retaliation.

A £40 million South Eastern Trust facility, the Lagan Valley hospital's Primary and Community Care Centre (PCCC), is under scrutiny following claims of poor working conditions .

Staff have reported a lack of drinking water and excessive heat in the state-of-the-art building, prompting calls for an independent review. The trust has responded by pledging to conduct a confidential survey to address the 'serious issues' raised by whistle-blowers, many of whom have requested anonymity. Lisburn South DUP Alderman Paul Porter, who recently received treatment at the facility, expressed concern over the conditions.

He stated that numerous staff members had complained about the heat and basic amenities, with many fearing reprisal if their identities were revealed. Porter emphasized the need for an urgent, independent, and confidential review to uncover the true extent of the problems. The PCCC, which opened in February 2023 and houses seven GP practices, has faced ongoing complaints despite a 2025 review that introduced a 'natural ventilation' solution.

During a council meeting, South Eastern Trust's director of planning, performance, and informatics, Helen Moore, acknowledged the concerns. She noted that the trust has been monitoring the building's heating and cooling systems and will consider a broader survey to gather staff feedback. Moore also committed to investigating the reported lack of drinking water, though she cautioned about financial constraints. The situation highlights broader challenges in healthcare infrastructure, with staff well-being and operational efficiency at stake





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Eastern Trust Lagan Valley Hospital Primary And Community Care Centre Working Conditions Independent Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major update after popular Midlands tourist attraction taken over by National TrustThe National Trust has announced phased reopening dates for the Ironbridge Gorge Museums in Shropshire

Read more »

NBA play-offs: Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers advance to Eastern Conference semi-finalsDetroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers will face one another in a best-of-seven series in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the NBA play-offs.

Read more »

I accused my 14-year-old son of using ChatGPT - his answer was soberingAI is eroding trust between human beings

Read more »

GameStop is trying to buy eBay for £40 billion to rival AmazonThe biggest US games retailer GameStop has made an unexpected bid for eBay worth over £40 billion, and naturally it involves a lot of debt.

Read more »

£40 Bedding Set That Never Needs Ironing is Selling FastDusk's Remy Duvet Set, priced at £40, is gaining popularity for its wrinkle-free properties and attractive design. Available in Blush pink and Buttermilk, it's made from breathable percale cotton and is machine washable. Customers praise its quality and convenience.

Read more »

Bargain-loving mum has a genius £40 trick at M&SJo shared her top to her followers

Read more »