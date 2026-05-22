48 Hours in Nature Can Boost Your Mood, According to a Professor

The news text discusses a study that found most people have little time outdoors and aren't participating in outdoor activities. It also mentions a two-day challenge called Re-boot Camp aimed to encourage people to spend 48 hours in nature as part of The Camping and Caravanning Club's 125th Anniversary Year celebration.

A professor says time in nature has been proven to boost wellbeing, and 48 hours can help manage emotions, as a new report found we now spend little time outdoors.

People say they haven't taken part in outdoor activities like swimming in the sea or watching the sun set for over a year. Only 11% say they have felt connected with the outdoors in the last year, and 12% haven’t felt mentally refreshed over six months.

The average employee claims to be working 10 hours and 20 minutes more than they’re contracted, with nearly half saying lack of time is the primary reason why they’re not spending more time outside in nature





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Time Spent Outdoors Nature Challenge Boosted Mood Mental Reset Time Management The Camping And Caravanning Club The Re-Boot Camp

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