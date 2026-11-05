50 Cent Trolls Sean Combs on 57th Birthday Amid Prison Updates

50 Cent posted a mocking birthday message to Sean Combs as the disgraced music mogul serves time at FCI Allenwood, where his release date has recently shifted.

50 Cent posted a mocking birthday message to Sean Combs as the disgraced music mogul spends his 57th birthday serving a prison sentence at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania. The 51-year-old rapper, also known as Curtis James Jackson III, used his main Instagram account on Wednesday to share a message that read, Happy 57th B day Diddy wishing you many more, LOL.

50 Cent Trolls Sean Combs on Social Media

The post included what appeared to be an artificial intelligence-generated image of Sean Combs featuring graying hair and a smile. This latest digital jab continues a decades-long feud between the two hip-hop icons that began with 50 Cent releasing a diss track titled The Bomb in 2006. The In Da Club hitmaker also released a four-part Netflix documentary named Sean Combs: The Reckoning in December of last year, further fueling the public tension between them.

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Sean Combs Moves to FCI Allenwood

Son Combs was previously held at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey before officials transferred him to FCI Allenwood. A union secretary for federal prison employees, Jose Rojas, alleged via TMZ that Sean Combs is now living out among other prisoners as a general population inmate. This status follows a period where he was placed in solitary confinement at his previous facility after a reported brawl involving Jamaican drug lord Christopher Dudus Coke.

Release Date Shifts to February 2028

The Daily Mail revealed this week that Sean Combs sentence has been moved up another three weeks. He is now set to be released on February 6, 2028, which is an earlier date than the previously reported March 2, 2028 target. TMZ was the first to report this change in scheduling, marking the third time his release date has shifted in recent months after earlier estimates of January 21, February 5, and February 20.

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Conviction Details and Legal Outcome

A jury found Sean Combs guilty of two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for the purpose of sex during his 2025 federal trial. He was acquitted by the jury on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. A judge sentenced the rapper to four years and two months in prison, with the sentence officially beginning in October 2025.

Previous Public Mockery at Liv Beach

This social media activity follows previous instances where 50 Cent mocked Sean Combs while performing at a Las Vegas nightclub called LIV Beach earlier this year in July. The rapper made the comments after the jailed star was sent to solitary confinement for an alleged brawl over a diss. 50 Cent told the crowd at the time that Sean Combs could have been anywhere but picked being in Fort Dix with Puffy in the box.