Documents reveal 54,000 non-citizens used the government's five percent deposit scheme, sparking political debate over eligibility and program integrity.

Senate documents released in late May indicate that more than 54,000 non-Australian citizens have accessed the Australian Government Five per cent Deposit Scheme, a housing assistance program originally established to support young local buyers. This revelation has intensified political scrutiny regarding the eligibility criteria and the original intent of the policy, which has undergone significant changes under the current administration.

Scheme Access Data and Political Fallout

Opposition Attorney-General spokeswoman Michaelia Cash stated on Thursday that the figure of 54,000 non-citizens demonstrates a drift from the program's initial purpose of helping young Australians secure a foothold in the housing market. She told the Senate that the scheme, which was designed for Australians and specifically young Australians, has now been accessed by such a large number of non-citizens, representing approximately one in six people who have utilized the five per cent deposit scheme.

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Cash emphasized that a Coalition government would reverse the recent changes if elected. She explicitly stated that the first action would be to reserve the five per cent scheme exclusively for Australian citizens. Her comments reflect a broader conservative argument that the current administration has lost sight of the domestic priority of the housing guarantee program.

Policy Evolution and Eligibility Expansion

The original program, introduced by the Coalition in 2020 as the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, capped places and targeted lower-income Australian citizens purchasing their first home. The policy framework was designed to mitigate risk by limiting access to specific demographic and financial groups. This approach changed significantly when the Labor government expanded eligibility in 2025.

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The expansion removed income caps and significantly broadened access for first-home buyers, allowing a wider range of applicants to participate. Following these changes, the program was renamed the Australian Government Five per cent Deposit Scheme. Critics argue that this broadening of criteria diluted the safeguards that were present in the original 2020 version of the policy.

Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Concerns

The debate intensified during a dispute over documents tabled by the government after a Senate order seeking advice from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority on Labor's expansion of the Home Guarantee Scheme. The released material includes correspondence between APRA, Treasury, and the government regarding the risks associated with the scheme's expansion.

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg accused the government of failing to properly explain the scheme's risks and heavily redacting documents when they were presented to the Senate. Bragg noted that it took three months to provide a few pieces of paper from APRA, with many documents deeply blacked out. He argued that the documents themselves indicate that APRA warned the expansion led to a material increase in high loan-to-value ratio lending among first home buyers.

Bratt characterized the lack of disclosure as a significant failure, stating that the government peddled the scheme without revealing the associated risks to the public. He further criticized the provision of these benefits to individuals who are not citizens of the country, framing it as a misallocation of resources intended for local residents.

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Government Defense and Real-World Impact

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher defended the government's actions, stating that Treasurer Jim Chalmers had complied with the Senate order by providing the requested documents. Gallagher described the redactions as a routine process, including the removal of personal information for employees below SES level and their contact details. She affirmed that the government has provided all necessary documents to the Senate as required by law.

Gallagher highlighted the positive outcomes of the program, noting that 290,000 Australians had purchased homes through the five per cent deposit scheme. The government estimates that these purchases have saved an estimated $2.7 billion in lenders mortgage insurance, providing substantial financial relief to participants. She argued that the scheme is operating very well and remains very popular among eligible buyers.

Furthermore, Gallagher reported that lenders have advised the government that 99 per cent of borrowers are ahead or on track with their repayments. This statistic is used to counter concerns about increased risk, suggesting that the expansion has not led to widespread defaults. The ongoing political dispute highlights the tension between expanding housing accessibility and maintaining strict eligibility controls.