6 Music Celebrates Landmark Albums of 1991: Massive Attack, Prince, Nirvana and More

6 Music dedicates programming to the landmark albums of 1991, featuring in-depth looks at Massive Attack's 'Blue Lines', tributes to Prince and Nirvana, and a celebration of the music from that year.

Throughout the day, 6 Music celebrates iconic albums from 1991, playing them in full across various shows and featuring key alternative tracks from that year. The programming includes insights from fans and friends of the featured artists. A deep dive into Massive Attack 's Blue Lines is a highlight. Alongside Massive Attack , the year 1991 saw the release of unforgettable albums from artists like Nirvana , Prince , and Pearl Jam, marking a significant era in music.

\6 Music is also presenting a special collection of programmes dedicated to Massive Attack, encompassing a curated playlist, highlights from past performances, and moments from the BBC archives. Every Friday, the station hosts a non-stop celebration of the best music from the decade, offering back-to-back classics across all genres. The station is also celebrating the legacy of Prince with a day dedicated to his music, featuring famous fans and musicians throughout the day and exploring his musical evolution. The broadcast includes features on Prince's significant album 'Diamonds and Pearls'.\1991 was a pivotal year, especially for alternative music. Massive Attack's debut album 'Blue Lines', a fusion of vision, collaboration, sampling, and melodic elements, is celebrated for its innovation and timelessness. The album's creation of the trip-hop genre is a notable achievement. Then there's the brilliance of 'Diamonds and Pearls' by Prince, which solidified his status as a music icon. It was also a critical year for Nirvana, with their breakthrough album 'Nevermind' redefining the mainstream and propelling grunge music into global popularity. The album's emotional impact and appeal to outsider art are emphasized. Chris Hawkins recalls his experiences as a 16-year-old, reminiscing how pivotal that year was. The station will also explore how the summer of 1991 was a defining moment for music lovers, with albums by Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and R.E.M becoming iconic





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Massive Attack Prince Nirvana 1991 Music Albums 6 Music Blue Lines Diamonds And Pearls Nevermind

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