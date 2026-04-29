£686 Million A46 Newark Bypass Upgrade Set to Begin Within Five Years

National Highways has proposed a £686 million scheme to widen the A46 Newark bypass, including a new flyover and bridge, with construction expected to start by 2031. The project aims to reduce congestion and support local economic growth.

Long-awaited upgrades to the congested A46 Newark bypass could commence within the next five years, according to optimistic local officials. National Highways has proposed a comprehensive £686 million scheme to enhance the bypass by widening a 6.5km stretch of the existing single carriageway into a dual carriageway, ensuring two lanes in each direction between Farndon and Winthorpe roundabouts.

The project also includes the construction of a new flyover at the Cattle Market roundabout, allowing the A46 to pass over the junction, as well as a new bridge over the A1. Additionally, the Winthorpe roundabout will be expanded to improve traffic flow. The bypass has long been plagued by notorious pinch points, and campaigners have been advocating for improvements for years.

Recently, a new link road connecting the A46 to the A1 was opened, facilitating the ongoing development of over 3,000 homes on the Middlebeck estate. While no official start date has been set for the broader bypass improvements, a new Government document indicates that the project will be completed during the next roads investment period, spanning from 2026 to 2031.

The scheme received approval in October last year when Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander granted a Development Consent Order (DCO), a permit enabling the construction of major projects. Councillor Paul Peacock (Lab), leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, expressed his confidence in the project’s progress. He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the new link road and the A46 flyover scheme would significantly reduce congestion in and around Newark, bringing investment, jobs, and housing opportunities.

Peacock noted that the Secretary of State had approved the project, and planning permissions were in place. He hoped that construction would begin within the next five years, possibly sooner, given the political will and the alignment of technical details. Andrew Jackson, programme lead for third-party projects integration at National Highways, emphasized the importance of the Newark bypass within the Government’s recently published roads investment strategy.

He explained that the bypass was included in the strategy, which directs National Highways on necessary projects, upgrades, and maintenance for the strategic road network. Jackson highlighted that the project had already undergone the Development Consent Order process, ensuring all planning requirements were met. He acknowledged that while every scheme would be evaluated on its merits, the Newark bypass upgrade was a vital project.

The Government’s third Roads Investment Strategy document, published in March, outlines a £27 billion investment for the country’s strategic road network, which comprises 4,500 miles of roads managed by National Highways, including England’s motorways and major A roads. The document states that work on both the A38 Derby Junctions and the A46 Newark Bypass will begin in the Midlands and be completed during the next road period.

The investment in the A46 upgrade is expected to support key sectors of the local economy, such as manufacturing and logistics, which rely heavily on road infrastructure for growth. National Highways is set to provide further details on the project’s timeline, including opening dates and construction start dates, in its upcoming Delivery Plan later this year





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