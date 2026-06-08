7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines, Tsunami Warnings Issued

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings for several countries in the region. The earthquake occurred near Mindanao, Philippines, and was felt in Davao City just before 7.40am local time on Monday, June 8, 2026. Residents reported intense shaking and individuals have evacuated buildings as a safety measure.

Videos of buildings collapsing and locals screaming in terror as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines have been circulated on social media this morning.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the Philippines following a massive earthquake near Mindanao, according to the Philippines Government via US Tsunami Warning System. A projected magnitude 7.8 earthquake was felt in Davao City just before 7.40am local time on Monday, June 8, 2026. Residents reported intense shaking and individuals have evacuated buildings as a safety measure.

Potential tsunami warnings have been declared in the Philippines, West coast of the United States, Indonesia, Palau, Yap, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea. Footage of buildings collapsing has been shared on social media. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has withdrawn its tsunami watch warning for the country's coastline and its territories. The cancellation was announced by the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre at 10.38am AEST.

An undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred at 9.37am AEST on Monday, June 8, 2026 near Mindanao, Philippines, reads the statement. No tsunami waves have been observed that pose a threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories. The tsunami watch for Australia is cancelled. No further updates will be issued unless the situation changes.

In one chilling video, the Plaza building, which houses LOVE Radio Gensan and DZRH News FM, dramatically crumbles following the powerful earthquake that rattled Sarangani. Terrified screams from people on the street just metres away can be heard as a cloud of dust engulfs the air





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7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Philippines Tsunami Warning Australia Davao City Mindanao

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