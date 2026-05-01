70 Impaired Drivers Arrested and Dozens of Vehicles Seized in East Lancashire Road Safety Operation

Lancashire Police's Operation Shoal has led to the arrest of 70 impaired drivers and the seizure of 35 vehicles, targeting dangerous driving behaviors and improving road safety across Hyndburn and Nelson.

A significant enforcement operation targeting dangerous driving behaviors has yielded substantial results across East Lancashire, with police arresting 70 drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Operation Shoal, spearheaded by the Roads Policing Unit, has focused on the Hyndburn and Nelson areas, specifically addressing the 'Fatal 5' offences – those most commonly linked to serious and fatal road collisions. These offences encompass speeding, driving under the influence, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless or dangerous driving.

The operation, which commenced on March 3rd, demonstrates a clear commitment from Lancashire Police to enhance road safety and hold accountable those who endanger themselves and others. The recent phase of Operation Shoal has not only resulted in a high number of arrests for impaired driving but also a considerable number of vehicles being taken off the road. A total of 35 vehicles have been seized due to various document-related issues, such as lacking valid insurance or driving licenses.

Furthermore, 149 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) have been issued, indicating a wide range of traffic violations detected during the operation. The seizures highlight the proactive approach taken by officers in identifying and removing unsafe vehicles from circulation. Notably, a high-performance Lamborghini Urus was among the vehicles seized, discovered to be without valid insurance. Following verification, the vehicle was subsequently repossessed by the finance company.

This case underscores the thoroughness of the checks conducted by police and their commitment to ensuring all vehicles on Lancashire roads are legally compliant. Beyond document checks and impaired driving arrests, officers have also apprehended nine individuals for more serious offences, including those wanted on warrant and drivers directly involved in collisions resulting in serious injuries. The operation’s impact extends beyond mere statistics; it reflects a dedication to protecting vulnerable road users and deterring reckless behavior.

A particularly concerning incident involved a driver who attempted to evade police, ultimately colliding with a motorcyclist. The driver was immediately detained and faces multiple charges, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of irresponsible driving and the swift action police will take to address such offenses. Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton emphasized that Operation Shoal is not a one-time event but rather a sustained effort.

He stated that robust action will continue to be implemented across Lancashire on a weekly basis, targeting individuals who pose a risk to public safety. The ongoing nature of the operation signals a long-term strategy to improve road safety and reduce the number of preventable collisions. Lancashire Police are actively encouraging the public to report any concerns regarding dangerous driving, fostering a collaborative approach to road safety.

Residents can stay informed about the latest developments and road safety initiatives by subscribing to the LANCS LIVE NEWS daily newsletter, receiving updates directly to their inbox





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Road Safety Lancashire Police Operation Shoal Impaired Driving Traffic Offences

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