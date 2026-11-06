71 Shropshire Food Businesses Awarded Top Food Hygiene Rating

71 Shropshire food businesses, from cafes and restaurants to schools and care homes, have earned the top five food hygiene rating after recent inspections.

Seventy-one food establishments across Shropshire have received the highest possible food hygiene rating in recent weeks, following inspections carried out by environmental health officers. The Shropshire Star has published the latest list of businesses and organisations that have been awarded a five under the national food hygiene rating scheme, with visits dated between October 6 and October 27.

The businesses on the list range from independent cafes and takeaways to supermarket outlets, nurseries, schools, care homes and community venues. Each one has been inspected by environmental health officers working within the local authority area, and each has been given the top score available under the scheme.

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Shropshire Food Businesses Earn Top Five Ratings in October

Seventy-one Shropshire food establishments have been rated five out of five, meaning their hygiene standards are considered 'very good' under the food hygiene rating scheme. The ratings cover inspections that took place across several weeks, with the most recent visits recorded on October 27 and the earliest on October 6.

Many of the recipients are small, locally run businesses, while others are branches of national brands. The inspections were not limited to one part of the county, with awards recorded in Shrewsbury, Telford, Wellington, Whitchurch, Oswestry, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Ironbridge and several villages.

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How the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme Scores Businesses

The food hygiene rating scheme gives each business a score from zero to five, with five representing the highest standard. Environmental health officers assess businesses on three main areas: hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of facilities, and how food safety is managed within the business.

Because the score reflects all three areas, a business can hold a top rating only when its daily food preparation, premises and management systems meet the required level at the time of inspection. The scheme is designed to give customers a clear, standardised indication of hygiene standards when choosing where to eat or buy food.

Shrewsbury and Telford Restaurants and Shops Rated Five

In Shrewsbury, Sabrina Boat was rated five following a visit on October 27, while KST Monkmoor Convenience Stores and Home Bargains on Abbey Foregate were also rated five after visits on the same date. Red Cow Butchery at Whitchurch received a five following a visit on October 26.

Several other town centre businesses also received top ratings. Morocco House and Tapas Cafe in Shrewsbury Market Hall, Cosy UpperRoom Coffee Shop on Market Street in Wellington, and Albrighton News on High Street, Albrighton, were all rated five following visits on October 20. Claremont Social Tap House in Shrewsbury and Taste at No.1 on High Street, Ludlow, were also awarded the top score.

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In Telford, Fuel Juice Bars on Sherwood Square was rated five following a visit on October 19, while Burger King on Rampart Way, Costa Coffee on Rampart Way and Greggs Kiosk in Telford Shopping Centre received the same rating after visits on October 9, October 6 and October 7 respectively. Papa Johns in Lawley and Padel and Play on Halesfield also received fives.

Schools, Care Homes and Community Venues Also Receive Top Scores

Non-commercial settings are also among the businesses and organisations rated five. The Charlton School in Wellington and Windmill Primary School in Brookside, Telford, were rated five following visits on October 20 and October 8 respectively, while Woore Primary School was rated five following a visit on October 8.

Care and community providers are included in the list as well. Shropshire Day Care Centre at Phoenix House in Tern Hill was rated five following a visit on October 14, and Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Gobowen received the same score after a visit on October 7. Toddler and Me in Buildwas was rated five following a visit on October 13.

The list is a snapshot of recent inspection results, and the ratings reflect the conditions found on each visit date. Readers wanting to check the rating of a specific business can use the national food hygiene rating scheme records maintained for each local authority area.