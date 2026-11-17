A 78-year-old man in Warrenville, South Carolina, died from head injuries on November 16 after attempting to separate two fighting dogs. Investigators are reviewing the incident at 45 Campbell Court.

Tragedy struck Warrenville, South Carolina, on November 16, when a 78-year-old man lost his life during a disturbing incident inside his home. The elderly resident was attempting to intervene in a violent altercation between two of the dogs owned by a female resident of the same house. The attempt to break up the fight resulted in a fatal accident that has since prompted a full investigation by local law enforcement and coroner officials.

Timeline of the Warrenville Incident

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies received a distress call at approximately 1:30 pm on the day of the incident. Responding officers quickly determined that the emergency was centered inside a private residence located at 45 Campbell Court. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators discovered the aftermath of a chaotic struggle involving multiple animals and the two adults involved.

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According to official reports, the 78-year-old man suffered a fall during the commotion caused by the barking dogs. The impact was severe enough that he struck his head against the floor, sustaining critical injuries. Despite the immediate presence of emergency responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a sudden and tragic end to his life.

Coroner Investigation and Victim Status

Darryl Ables, the Aiken County Coroner, confirmed to media outlets including WRDW that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the precise cause and manner of death. While the fall was the immediate mechanism of injury, the coroner's office requires a thorough medical examination to finalize the official records and provide closure to the legal proceedings.

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The woman who was present during the incident also suffered significant harm. She sustained severe injuries to her arm as a result of the chaotic environment created by the animals. Emergency medical services transported her to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment and stabilization. Her condition and recovery progress remain a focus of the initial response teams.

Identification and Ongoing Inquiry

As of the latest updates, the identities of both the deceased 78-year-old man and the hospitalized woman have not been publicly released. Coroner officials stated that the names will only be disclosed after next of kin have been formally notified and informed of the circumstances surrounding the death. This protocol ensures that families receive direct communication before public identification occurs.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office is currently collaborating closely with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to piece together the exact sequence of events. Investigators are utilizing forensic evidence and witness statements to understand how the situation escalated so rapidly. The primary goal is to establish whether any criminal negligence or animal cruelty charges may apply to the owners of the dogs.

Context of Animal Safety Concerns

This incident has drawn attention to animal safety issues in the region, particularly following a similar event in South Carolina on October 28. In that separate case, a 50-year-old man in Pageland, South Carolina, was viciously attacked by a pack of pet dogs. That victim required airlift transportation to a hospital in North Carolina due to the severity of his injuries.

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The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has enlisted the help of Aiken County Animal Enforcement to assist with the current investigation. This specialized unit provides expertise in handling dangerous animals and enforcing local ordinances regarding pet ownership and animal behavior. Their involvement suggests that the condition and training of the dogs involved may be a key component of the case.

News organizations, including The Daily Mail and WRDW, have reached out to both the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Aiken County Animal Enforcement for further comments on the case. The public continues to watch the development of the investigation as authorities work to provide more details about the specific factors that contributed to the fatal accident at 45 Campbell Court.