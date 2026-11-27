Diana Seo raised over $105,000 for 79-year-old Driver Brian Patrick after their meeting in Prosper, Texas, helping him cover living costs.

Seo initiated a fundraising effort for Driver Brian Patrick after their encounter in Prosper, Texas, resulting in over $105,000 being raised to support his livelihood.

The Encounter on November 20

Patrick, a 79-year-old man who relies on a cane for mobility, made a delivery to Diana Seo's residence on November 20. He arrived at her door carrying a grocery bag in one hand while supporting himself with the other. Patrick announced he had chicken for her before handing over the order. Seo later described the moment as a pivotal interaction that reminded her of her late grandfather, who had struggled with mobility after a stroke. She noted living with him for six years during her childhood, which created an immediate emotional bond. The two exchanged brief words before parting ways, but the image of his kindness remained with her.

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Patrick Financial Motives for Delivering

Patrick began working as a DoorDash driver seven months prior to this event. He stated that his Social Security checks were insufficient to cover his daily expenses. He explained that the gig work allowed him to make ends meet and maintain independence. Patrick mentioned that the income helped him pay for his car and other necessities. He also valued the opportunity to interact with people, noting that the social aspect of the job kept him active. His motivation was not just financial but also centered on staying connected with his community during his retirement years.

Seo Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Seo could not let the interaction go unpunished and decided to help Patrick financially. She shared footage of their meeting on social media to raise awareness. Alongside the video, she launched a GoFundMe campaign to find him and provide support. She felt that a simple tip was not enough given his circumstances and the holiday season. The campaign quickly gained traction as people wanted to support an elderly driver showing such grace. Seo hoped the extra money would help him feel appreciated and secure during the winter months.

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Public Helps Reconnect the Two

After days of searching, Seo was unable to locate Patrick on her own. The public stepped in to assist in finding the driver. Someone who knew Patrick's daughter reached out to Seo, facilitating a connection between the two. This intervention allowed Seo to speak with Patrick directly and arrange a meeting. The reunion confirmed that the stranger she met was indeed the man she wanted to thank. They were able to reconnect in person, solidifying the friendship that began at her doorstep.

Fundraising Reaches 105000 Dollars

By Friday, the GoFundMe page had collected more than $105,000. Seo announced the success of the campaign in an update, expressing gratitude for the community's support. She confirmed that the funds would go directly to Patrick to help with his living expenses. The money serves as a significant financial boost for a senior citizen on a fixed income. Patrick expressed his amazement at the level of kindness shown by strangers. He plans to continue his deliveries but feels reassured knowing he has support.

Future Plans for Brian and Diana

Patrick described Seo as his new best friend and looks forward to spending more time with her. He stated his intention to live life on his own terms and do what he loves. The experience has reinforced his belief in being friendly and positive. He thanked everyone who contributed to the fundraiser and shared their story. The reunion in Prosper has turned a simple delivery into a lasting relationship. Both men and women continue to share updates about their friendship online.