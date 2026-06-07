79th Annual Tony Awards: A Night to Remember

The 79th Annual Tony Awards was a night to remember, with its star-studded red carpet and stunning fashion moments. The event celebrated the finest achievements on stage, and it was clear that the stars were out in full force to support their fellow nominees and winners.

Broadway's brightest stars gathered in New York City on Sunday night to celebrate the finest achievements on stage at the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Pink made a spectacular entrance ahead of her hosting duties as she arrived on the red carpet in a shimmering low-cut black gown.

The singer was joined by her mother Judith Moore, her daughter Willow, her son Jameson and her husband Carey Hart. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt made her Tonys debut in a stunning black dress with a tulle bodice. The reality TV star wore her auburn tresses in a stylish updo and accessorized with a diamond necklace.

Queen Latifah looked absolutely majestic on the carpet, as she commanded attention in a show-stopping cape made from dark green feathers. Lea Michele kicked off the red carpet in style, as she arrived to the event in a white top and shimmering black pants complete with a sweeping train.

Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa looked glamorous as ever in a floral blue gown, joined by her husband Mark Consuelos. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport delivered a major fashion moment as she looked every bit the belle of the ball in a striking dark green gown. Usher was joined by his wife Jennifer Goicoechea at the event, who sweetly held hands and kissed on the red carpet. Pregnant Aubrey Plaza attended the event with partner Christopher Abbott.

The couple turned heads with their stylish outfits, with Goicoechea taking the plunge in a black and white gown. Ben Stiller's daughter Ella Stiller made a vibrant statement in a striking, ruffled green gown, while Nepo baby Ella Beatty, who's the daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, looked angelic in white.

Former What Not to Wear host Stacy London stunned in a sheer black lace dress, while choreographer Ellenore Scott brought serious drama to the red carpet, looking absolutely glamorous in a pale yellow gown featuring a sweeping train. The event saw a number of other notable stars in attendance, including Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, who made a stylish pair in a strapless gold gown and a sleek black velvet gown respectively.

Dancing With The Stars pro Julianne Hough turned up the heat in a daring white gown featuring a side cut-out and a sizzling leg slit, while actress Laura Benanti wowed in a sleeveless red dress with a saucy thigh-high slit. The 79th Annual Tony Awards was a night to remember, with its star-studded red carpet and stunning fashion moments.

The event celebrated the finest achievements on stage, and it was clear that the stars were out in full force to support their fellow nominees and winners. The night was filled with glamour, drama and excitement, and it was clear that the 79th Annual Tony Awards would be a night to remember for years to come.

The event saw a number of other notable stars in attendance, including incoming Chicago star Krysta Rodriguez, who turned up the heat in a sheer lace, bustier-style nude gown, and actress Mariel Molino, who made a stunning impression in a sleek black velvet gown featuring cut-out detailing. The night was a celebration of the best of Broadway, and it was clear that the stars were out in full force to support their fellow nominees and winners.

The event saw a number of other notable stars in attendance, including choreographer Deborah Cox, who dazzled in a glimmering baby blue gown, and Bess Wohl, who looked red hot in a strapless fiery gown. The 79th Annual Tony Awards was a night to remember, with its star-studded red carpet and stunning fashion moments.

The event celebrated the finest achievements on stage, and it was clear that the stars were out in full force to support their fellow nominees and winners. The night was filled with glamour, drama and excitement, and it was clear that the 79th Annual Tony Awards would be a night to remember for years to come.

The event saw a number of other notable stars in attendance, including Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, who made a stylish pair in a strapless gold gown and a sleek black velvet gown respectively. Dancing With The Stars pro Julianne Hough turned up the heat in a daring white gown featuring a side cut-out and a sizzling leg slit, while actress Laura Benanti wowed in a sleeveless red dress with a saucy thigh-high slit.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards was a night to remember, with its star-studded red carpet and stunning fashion moments. The event celebrated the finest achievements on stage, and it was clear that the stars were out in full force to support their fellow nominees and winners. The night was filled with glamour, drama and excitement, and it was clear that the 79th Annual Tony Awards would be a night to remember for years to come.

The event saw a number of other notable stars in attendance, including incoming Chicago star Krysta Rodriguez, who turned up the heat in a sheer lace, bustier-style nude gown, and actress Mariel Molino, who made a stunning impression in a sleek black velvet gown featuring cut-out detailing. The night was a celebration of the best of Broadway, and it was clear that the stars were out in full force to support their fellow nominees and winners.

The event saw a number of other notable stars in attendance, including choreographer Deborah Cox, who dazzled in a glimmering baby blue gown, and Bess Wohl, who looked red hot in a strapless fiery gown. The 79th Annual Tony Awards was a night to remember, with its star-studded red carpet and stunning fashion moments.

The event celebrated the finest achievements on stage, and it was clear that the stars were out in full force to support their fellow nominees and winners. The night was filled with glamour, drama and excitement, and it was clear that the 79th Annual Tony Awards would be a night to remember for years to come





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79Th Annual Tony Awards Pink Whitney Leavitt Queen Latifah Lea Michele Kelly Ripa Usher Jennifer Goicoechea Aubrey Plaza Christopher Abbott Ben Stiller Ella Stiller Stacy London Ellenore Scott Adrien Brody Georgina Chapman Julianne Hough Laura Benanti Mariel Molino Krysta Rodriguez Deborah Cox Bess Wohl

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