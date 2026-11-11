Woman, 80, critically ill after being set on fire in Watford attack

Brenda Raymond, 80, is in a critical condition after being deliberately set on fire in Watford. Police are treating the attack as attempted murder.

An 80-year-old woman is in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being deliberately set on fire in Watford, police have said. Brenda Raymond was found alight in a first-floor communal area at Caractacus Cottage View just after 12.45pm on Monday.

Hertfordshire Police are treating the incident as attempted murder. Detectives say an accelerant may have been used before the victim was set alight outside her own home. Evidence recovered at the scene indicated that a flammable liquid may have been poured through the letterbox of another property in the area. Investigators say this suggests premeditated planning.

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Police Probe Premeditated Arson Attack on Elderly Woman in Watford

Det Insp Adam Bridges, of the Major Crime Unit, said: This was an appalling and deeply distressing attack on an elderly woman who suffered horrific injuries after being set alight outside her own home. Bridges added: Her family are understandably distraught and have taken the step of releasing her name and photograph to help jog peoples memories around this distressing and highly unusual incident. Raymond was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

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Police described the attack as one of appalling cruelty directed at an elderly woman. In an uncommon move, officers released Raymonds name and photograph in the hope that witnesses will come forward. Investigators urged anyone with information to contact them. Bridges appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, heard unusual conversations, or saw someone leaving in a hurry towards woodland to get in touch.

Officials are also seeking accounts from people who purchased flammable liquids that day or shortly before. Detectives want any CCTV or dashcam footage that might capture the incident. The force has asked anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to come forward. The appeal aims to secure details that could lead to the attackers identity.

Community Shock: 80-Year-Old Critically Injured in Deliberate Fire Attack

The incident has left Raymonds family distressed, and the local community is rallying around her for support. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any odd behavior they observe. Authorities will continue to review evidence, conduct interviews, and monitor surveillance footage. If new information surfaces, a formal charge may proceed against the responsible party.

The case remains open, and investigators say they are fully committed to bringing those accountable to justice.