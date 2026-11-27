South Australia Police withdraw over 8000 speeding notices from mobile cameras due to a technical compliance issue with testing timing. Details on affected dates and impacted drivers inside.

South Australia Police have announced the withdrawal of more than 8,000 speeding fines issued to motorists across the state. The decision follows the identification of a specific compliance issue regarding the testing procedures of mobile speed cameras. Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fitzgerald confirmed that the expiation notices are being invalidated due to a technical non-compliance with the Australian Standard.

Scope of Withdrawn Speeding Notices

The expiation notices being withdrawn cover offences detected between 6 November 2025 and 29 October 2026 by mobile speed cameras operating across South Australia. Police clarified that the withdrawals relate only to notices issued following offences detected by mobile speed cameras. The decision does not extend to fixed speed cameras, point-to-point speed cameras, hand-held devices, or notices issued by police officers.

Also read Jannik Sinner to miss Australian Open as injury troubles continue

Technical Non-Compliance Explained

Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fitzgerald emphasized that the validity of the fines was compromised by the timing of the testing procedure. He stressed that there is no question the speeding offences were committed and that the fines are being withdrawn strictly because of a specific technicality. The police force stated that the expiation notices were issued in good faith and that there is no issue with the accuracy of any of the mobile speed cameras.

Camera Testing Standards and Accuracy

The core issue behind the withdrawal concerns the timing of the testing of the cameras and compliance with the required Australian Standard. This compliance is necessary to ensure that an evidentiary certificate for prosecution is valid. While the technicality invalidates these specific notices, the underlying data regarding the speed of vehicles was captured correctly by the equipment. The withdrawal is a procedural correction rather than a denial of the driving violations themselves.

Advertisement

Impact on Road Safety Enforcement

This announcement comes amid ongoing concerns about road safety enforcement in South Australia, with thousands of drivers continuing to be caught using their phones behind the wheel. Earlier this month, the state's busiest mobile phone detection camera, located on the North-South Motorway at Regency Park in Adelaide, was revealed to be detecting an average of 42 motorists a day. At least 32,000 motorists were issued fines from that camera alone, generating an estimated $11.6million in revenue during the 2025-26 financial year.

Revenue and Future Enforcement Outlook

Overall, more than 36,000 drivers were caught illegally using their phones in South Australia during the 2025-26 financial year. The offences were detected at five key locations and resulted in almost $28million worth of fines, equating to nearly 100 drivers a day. Drivers caught illegally using their phones face fines of $592, plus a $108 Victims of Crime Levy along with three demerit points. All revenue returned to the Community Road Safety Fund, which helps fund road safety reforms. Despite high numbers, driving offences in SA have declined in recent years, with an 86 per cent drop in detections at major camera locations reported by SA Police Minister Stephen Mullighan at the end of the 2024-25 financial year. Mullighan noted that 46,476 expiations were still sent to drivers that year, a figure he said remained far beyond expectations.