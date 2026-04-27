85-Year-Old Veteran Runner Prepares for Birmingham Charity Run to Support Female and LGBTQ+ Veterans

Sandy Cawley, an 85-year-old former servicewoman who started running at 70, will join 65 other veterans in the AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run to raise funds for the Women's Royal Army Corps Association and Fighting with Pride. The event highlights the contributions of female and LGBTQ+ veterans and aims to raise £6,000 for these charities.

At 85 years old, Sandy Cawley is a remarkable example of determination and resilience. Having taken up running at the age of 70, she is now preparing to participate in the AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run on Sunday, May 3, alongside 65 other former service personnel.

Her journey into running began when her son-in-law encouraged her to join a local Parkrun, an experience she has cherished since 2018, describing it as a joy. The group will be running to raise funds for two significant organizations: the Women's Royal Army Corps (WRAC) Association and Fighting with Pride, a charity dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ veterans who were affected by the armed forces' historical bans.

Cawley, a great-grandmother from Andover, Hampshire, will travel to Birmingham to join fellow runners from across the UK, all united under the WRAC Lionesses team. They will be easily identifiable in their special t-shirts and accompanied by their mascot, Mo Bear, with the goal of raising £6,000 for the charities. Cawley's connection to the armed forces dates back to 1959 when she joined the Women's Royal Army Corps just two days before her 19th birthday.

Reflecting on her time in the service, she shared that it transformed her into a more confident individual. The experience provided her with encouragement, lifelong friendships, and personal growth. She emphasized the importance of the WRAC Association, stating that it offers invaluable support and social events for female veterans, fostering connections across the country regardless of age or rank. Wendy Hooton, a voluntary fundraiser with the Association and coordinator of the team, highlighted the significance of the event.

She expressed her excitement for the run, noting the vibrant atmosphere in Birmingham and the support from the local community. Hooton also mentioned her eagerness to explore the city's highlights, such as the Jewellery Quarter, and to sample a famous balti. The event not only celebrates the contributions of women in the armed forces but also honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Cawley's story is a testament to the enduring spirit of service and the power of community support. Her participation in the run, alongside her fellow veterans, underscores the importance of recognizing and supporting those who have served their country. The event promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds united by their shared experiences and commitment to a worthy cause





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