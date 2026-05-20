850cc MotoGP bikes: Aleix Espargaro suggests they are more fun to ride than current 1000cc machines

Aleix Espargaro, a three-time MotoGP race winner, claimed that the 850cc bikes are more enjoyable to ride compared to 1000cc machines. He attributes this to the Pirelli tyres and some adjustments in torque, which provide better grip and ability to challenge apexes. Espargaro believes the change will result in more thrilling MotoGP battles for both riders and viewers. Espargaro also mentioned that lap times will not be significantly influenced, drawing parallels with current record-breaking machines.

The next generation of 850cc MotoGP bikes are considered more fun to ride than the current 1000cc machines by Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro. Alongside the smaller engines and switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres, ride-height devices will be banned and tighter restrictions placed on aerodynamics for 2027.

Espargaro also revealed that lap times won't be much slower than the current record-breaking machines, based on a comparison of both bikes. He hopes to return to Honda testing duties, alongside Takaaki Nakagami, by late summer





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850Cc Motogp Bikes Aliex Espargaro Ride-Height Devices Aerodynamics Pirelli Tyres

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