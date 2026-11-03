86-Year-Old Sailor and Dog Rescued 460 Miles Off San Diego Coast After Two Months

Coast Guard rescues Harry Blodgett and his dog Sasha after their boat drifted 460 miles from San Diego. The mariner and pet survived two months at sea before being transported to safety.

An 86-year-old mariner named Harry Blodgett and his dog, Sasha, were miraculously rescued from the Pacific Ocean after vanishing for two months. The pair was discovered 460 miles off the coast of San Diego aboard their disabled sailboat, ending a harrowing ordeal that began in August. The US Coast Guard confirmed the successful recovery of both the veteran sailor and his canine companion from the open sea.

Coast Guard Rescues Sailor From Drifting Boat

The US Coast Guard announced the rescue of Harry Blodgett and Sasha after locating their vessel, the sailboat Willow Wind, approximately 460 miles southwest of California. The search operation was initiated after friends and family reported the pair overdue, leading to a massive maritime search effort. Officials stated that the crew found the sailboat well out in the open ocean, far from its intended destination in American Samoa.

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Following the discovery, the elderly mariner and his four-legged friend were hoisted aboard a Coast Guard vessel and transported to Coast Guard Sector San Diego. This logistical operation took place a day after the initial rescue was made. The successful retrieval marked the end of a two-month period during which Blodgett and Sasha had been adrift without a fixed home or stable supply of resources.

Sailor Found Weak But No Major Injuries Reported

Upon reaching San Diego, emergency medical personnel conducted a thorough evaluation of Harry Blodgett. Officials reported that while the 86-year-old was weak and experienced difficulty walking, he had sustained no major injuries. The Coast Guard provided a detailed update on his physical condition, noting that he required further medical attention at Scripps Mercy Hospital. This facility is where the former mariner was taken for continued care and assessment following the rescue.

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During their time at sea, Blodgett and Sasha endured significant hardship. Reports indicate that the duo covered more than 1,000 nautical miles during their months-long ordeal. Despite the extreme conditions and the disability of their boat, both the man and his dog survived the exposure to the elements. The rescue team highlighted the physical toll the experience took on the pair, emphasizing the severity of their situation before aid arrived.

Neighbors Initiated Search After Missing Person Report

The search for Harry Blodgett began after Randy Enders, a neighbor, alerted authorities to the sailor's disappearance. Enders reported that he notified the Coast Guard about Blodgett, and the location was determined three days later. Although friends and family had not heard from the mariner since August 20, they did not officially report him missing until late October. This delay prompted the US Coast Guard to launch a comprehensive search operation on October 24, based on the overdue report.

Randy Enders provided additional context regarding the personal circumstances of the rescue. He identified Harry Blodgett as his neighbor and explained the chain of events that led to the discovery. Enders noted that the delay in reporting was due to a lack of communication from Blodgett since mid-August. The neighbor's proactive step in contacting the authorities played a pivotal role in initiating the rescue timeline that eventually saved the pair.

Official Statements Highlight Importance of Float Plans

Coast Guard Commander Jason Nguyen issued a public statement expressing gratitude for the coordinated efforts of merchant mariners and Coast Guard crews. Nguyen emphasized that the successful conclusion of the search highlights the critical importance of carrying emergency communication equipment. He also stressed the necessity of creating a float plan so that individuals ashore are aware of voyage plans in case of emergencies.

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The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with long-distance sailing without proper safety protocols. Commander Nguyen pointed out that having a designated contact who knows the intended route can drastically improve rescue outcomes. The official comments were aimed at educating the sailing community about best practices for ensuring the safety of mariners on extended voyages.

Mariner and Dog Face Uncertain Future After Rescue

Harry Blodgett and Sasha are now facing a challenging period of recovery and relocation. According to a fundraising page set up by Randy Enders, the pair endured two months at sea after their boat became disabled. This experience left them with both physical and emotional scars that will require time and support to heal. The loss of their vessel has significant implications for their immediate living situation and financial stability.

The sailing vessel, Willow Wind, and everything contained within it have been lost forever. This total loss of property means that Blodgett and Sasha are trying to start over without permanent housing. Enders noted that the pair has very limited income to support themselves as they navigate this new chapter of their lives. The community is now being urged to support the mariner and his dog as they rebuild their existence after the traumatic sea ordeal.