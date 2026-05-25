90 Day Fiance Star Nikki Exotika Endures Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery After Health Scare

Nikki Exotika, a star of the reality TV show 90 Day Fiance, has undergone quadruple bypass heart surgery after a health scare six months ago. She shared an update with her 1.3 million followers, revealing that she is recovering and undergoing rehabilitation.

Nikki Exotika , a 90 Day Fiance star, is recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery after a health scare six months ago. She revealed to her 1.3 million followers that she underwent the complicated procedure and has been experiencing issues with oxygen getting to her heart.

Despite the challenges, Nikki remains hopeful and is working hard to get back to her new, rebooted life. Her mother, Myrna, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses, which has already collected $15,465 towards its $22,000 goal. Nikki has spent over $1 million on cosmetic surgery in the past and has received positive comments from people who admire her appearance.

The 50-year-old TV personality has a history of undergoing various surgeries, including breast implants, rhinoplasty, and calf implants. She will continue to receive rehabilitation and is expected to be better by the end of July or August, which is currently planned for her to perform in Europe. Nikki Exotika is also known as 'Mama Myrna,' who has been supporting her daughter's recovery and spreading awareness about her condition.

Exotika suffers from a range of health issues including chest pain, heartburn, shortness of breath, and difficulty walking and exercising, which led to a mild heart attack. However, the star continues to prioritize her well-being and is focused on her recovery. She appreciates the support and donations from her fans and is grateful for the love and positive messages she has received.

Nikki Exotika’s health issues have raised concerns about her overall health and prompted discussions about the risks associated with frequent cosmetic surgery. Her history of undergoing various surgeries has led to some criticism and skepticism about her health and well-being. Despite these concerns, Nikki remains optimistic and is committed to her recovery. Her GoFundMe page has already collected a significant amount of money, and she is grateful for the support of her fans and loved ones





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Nikki Exotika 90 Day Fiance Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery Health Scare Heart Surgery Oxygen Issues Recovery Rehabilitation Gofundme Medical Expenses Cosmetic Surgery Breast Implants Rhinoplasty Calf Implants European Tour European Performance

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