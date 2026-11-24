Sheila Mangubat, known from 90 Day Fiancé, passed away at 35 from gynecological cancer. Her former fiancé David Dangerfield and family share heartfelt tributes and updates.

Sheila Mangubat, a reality television personality recognized for her appearance on the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has died at the age of 35. The former contestant from Cebu, Philippines, succumbed to gynecological cancer just days before her 36th birthday, a friend confirmed to Page Six. Her passing was first publicly announced on Saturday by her ex-fiancé, David Dangerfield, who shared the devastating news via an Instagram statement.

Mangubat Family and Friends Reveal Death Details

David Dangerfield revealed that Sheila Mangubat passed away on Saturday in the Philippines, describing himself as devastated and urging supporters to keep her teenage son, her family, and himself in their prayers. Aimee Adiwang, a close friend who previously served as a sign-language interpreter for Mangubat during her relationship with Dangerfield, provided specific medical context. Adiwang stated that Mangubat was hospitalized four days before her death and was initially diagnosed with a urinary tract infection before receiving a cancer diagnosis.

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Mangubat's family further detailed the circumstances surrounding her final moments. Her brother Jonathan uploaded a video clip from her funeral on Sunday, following earlier footage shared of the family gathered at her deathbed. According to reports from TMZ, Mangubat's son informed Adiwang at the hospital that his mother was experiencing circulatory failure at the time of her passing.

Reality Star's Romantic History and Career on TLC

Sheila Mangubat's entry into reality television began after she met David Dangerfield, then 45, in a Facebook group dedicated to deaf singles in 2021. The couple pursued a long-distance relationship which culminated in an engagement. They were featured together in the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which aired in 2023. However, the pair separated in October 2025 due to complications regarding Mangubat's K-1 visa status, though TMZ reported that they reconciled in June of the following year.

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Mangubat is survived by her son, Jhonreil, as well as her siblings, including her brother Jonathan and sister Grace. Her sister Grace posted a tribute on Facebook, writing, 'Rest in peace my beloved sister, Shiela Mangubat... fly high my sister, we will miss you.' The statement highlighted the deep bond within the family and the profound loss they are experiencing following her death in Cebu.

Fans and Cast Members Express Grief and Condolences

The entertainment community and fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise quickly mobilized to offer support. James Solis and Meitalia 'Tatha' Tantri Solis, stars from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6, commented on Dangerfield's post to express their sorrow. James Solis wrote, 'This is terrible and sad news, sending prayers and love to the family,' accompanied by heart emojis. Their message reflected the collective mourning felt by former cast members who worked alongside Mangubat.

Online observers also shared their condolences and reflected on Mangubat's life. One viewer noted, 'Deepest condolences to you and the family… oooh she loved her son, my prayers are with him.' Another fan added, 'I am sorry to read this,' while a third commented, 'That's so awful, I'm so sorry to hear. Keeping them in our thoughts.' Although no official cause of death was provided by Dangerfield, some commenters speculated that the cancer may have been uterine in nature. The outpouring of digital support underscores the impact Mangubat had on her audience and the reality television community.