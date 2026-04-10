98 Degrees' Nick Lachey Reveals Age-of-Consent Guidebook on Tour and Reflects on Boy Band Era

Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees has revealed that the band carried a guidebook detailing age-of-consent laws on their tour bus during their early years. He also compared the stoicism expected of boy band members in the 90s to the current approach to mental health by modern pop stars.

In a candid revelation, Nick Lachey of the iconic 90s boy band 98 Degrees has brought to light a rather eyebrow-raising practice from the group's early days. The singer disclosed that during the initial years of their burgeoning fame, 98 Degrees maintained a guidebook containing age-of-consent laws for each state on their tour bus.

Reflecting on this decision, Lachey admitted that in hindsight, keeping such a book, which detailed the legal ages for sexual consent across the country, now appears incredibly suspect. The band, formed in 1999, comprised Lachey and his brother Drew, alongside Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre, with members ranging from 21 to 24 years old at the time. This controversial guidebook, acquired early in their career, served as a preventative measure, according to Lachey, intended to protect the group from potential legal entanglements, as he pointed out that there were 'people out there looking to tear you down.'\Beyond the revelation of the guidebook, Lachey also shared his perspective on the differences between navigating the pressures of stardom then and now, especially when contrasting his experiences with the current generation of pop stars. He highlighted the fact that boy band members of his era were expected to persevere through personal struggles without publicly addressing them, unlike today's stars who openly prioritize mental health. Using the examples of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, Lachey noted how modern artists feel comfortable canceling tours for mental health reasons, a stark contrast to the '90s when such a concept was seemingly unheard of. His comments suggest a sense of nostalgia for the resilience and stoicism expected of artists in the past, contrasting the approach to mental well-being in the industry today. The singer emphasized the commitment the band members had to maintain, adding that 'You went out there and you did the show and you came back after the show and you broke down and you cried and you kicked a hole in the wall, or you did whatever you had to do. But you didn’t bow out. You work so hard to get there, you can’t let your foot off the gas.'\Furthermore, Lachey provided insights into the financial realities of the band's initial years and how this shaped their approach to success. Having signed with Motown, 98 Degrees received only a small advance, compelling them to be prudent with their resources. Rather than indulging in extravagance, they adopted a minimalistic approach. He recounted their practice of using public transport, even late at night, rather than relying on car services. Lachey recalls, ‘At the end of the session at 4:00 a.m., we’re not going to get a car service back to Brooklyn; We’ll take the A train back to Brooklyn, in the middle of winter. The four of us, at 4 in the morning, standing in the subway station.’ This practical approach contrasts with the image of lavish lifestyles often associated with successful musicians. Jeff Timmons added more context about the band's uniqueness in a separate interview, where he explained that their focus on vocal abilities set them apart from other boy bands who emphasized choreography. He stated that the band wanted to be known for their singing, remaining true to their ambitions. Timmons also highlighted that 98 Degrees came together organically without music industry influence, differentiating them from other groups created by producers





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