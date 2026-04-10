98 Degrees' Nick Lachey Reveals Age-of-Consent Guidebook on Tour Bus

Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees has revealed that the band carried a guidebook listing age-of-consent laws during their early years, a detail that he now admits was 'shady.' This admission comes alongside reflections on the band's frugal beginnings, contrasting it with today's pop stars, who openly address mental health. The revelations, made in an upcoming documentary and recent interviews, shed light on the band's behind-the-scenes experiences, highlighting their choices and the factors that influenced their journey to fame.

Nick Lachey , former member of the popular 90s boy band 98 Degrees , has revealed a surprising detail about the group's early days. In a recent interview, Lachey admitted that the band kept a guidebook containing age-of-consent laws for each state on their tour bus. This revelation, made in the upcoming documentary Boy Band Confidential, has sparked considerable attention, with Lachey himself acknowledging the questionable nature of the decision in hindsight.

The band, which included Lachey, his brother Drew, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre, formed in 1999, with members ranging in age from 21 to 24. Lachey explained that the guidebook was provided by someone at their record label and was intended as a precaution to avoid potential legal issues, a strategy reflecting the pervasive concern of avoiding any potential problems that could arise from the band's burgeoning fame and the scrutiny that came with it. The singer, who was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, also reflected on the band's initial struggles after signing with Motown. He stated that the band received a small advance and were very frugal. They would opt for public transport to save money, often taking the subway back to Brooklyn after late-night studio sessions, rather than indulging in the luxuries that their growing fame would have afforded them. This contrast underscores the differences in the music industry then and now. \Lachey also weighed in on the contrasting experiences of contemporary pop stars, highlighting that 98 Degrees and other boy bands of their era faced challenges that modern artists may not. The singer noted that, unlike current stars like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, boy band members were expected to 'push through' personal struggles, without canceling tours due to mental health issues. 'You went out there and you did the show and you came back after the show and you broke down and you cried and you kicked a hole in the wall, or you did whatever you had to do,' he said. This statement highlighted the differing approaches to managing pressure and fame within the entertainment industry. The band's early days were not as glamorous as fans might have thought. Rather than indulging in lavish comforts, the band kept things low-key. The group’s momentum eventually slowed in the early 2000s as members pursued solo projects. They went on a hiatus before eventually reuniting for tours in the years that followed. This perspective provides an insider's view of the often-unseen realities of pursuing a music career, especially within the context of the highly competitive boy band landscape of the late 90s. \In addition to the revelations about legal precautions and financial constraints, Jeff Timmons, another member of 98 Degrees, has shared insights into what set the band apart from their contemporaries. Timmons highlighted their focus on vocal ability over elaborate choreography, explaining that they wanted to be known as singers, a deliberate choice that contrasted with the dance-heavy performances of some other boy bands. Timmons also pointed out that 98 Degrees had a unique origin story, forming organically in Los Angeles without the influence of music executives or producers, which, according to him, distinguished them from other groups. He said that this organic beginning differentiated 98 Degrees, allowing them to carve out a distinct identity within a crowded musical environment. This allowed the band to connect with their audience in a genuine way. The revelations from both Lachey and Timmons offer a nuanced view of the band's journey, combining the behind-the-scenes realities of managing fame, the financial constraints faced by up-and-coming artists, and the choices that shaped their artistic identity





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98 Degrees' Nick Lachey Reveals Age-of-Consent Guidebook on Tour and Reflects on Boy Band EraNick Lachey of 98 Degrees has revealed that the band carried a guidebook detailing age-of-consent laws on their tour bus during their early years. He also compared the stoicism expected of boy band members in the 90s to the current approach to mental health by modern pop stars.

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