A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Raising Kids with Rihanna After Beverly Hills Shooting

A$AP Rocky has given new insights into how he and Rihanna are raising their three kids, and how they're coping following the traumatic aftermath of a shooting at their Beverly Hills, California home earlier this year.

A$AP Rocky, 37, has given new insights into how he and Rihanna , 38, are raising their three kids, and how they're coping following the traumatic aftermath of a shooting at their Beverly Hills, California home earlier this year.

The Praise the Lord (Da Shine) artist, who is father to sons RZA, four, and Riot, two, and daughter Rocki, eight months, with Rihanna, said the shooting - in which the suspect used an AR-15-style rifle - left the family rattled. A$AP Rocky, who had been in an Airstream trailer on the property at the time of the incident, said the shooting took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free.

The suspect in the shooting, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, including attempted murder. Ortiz, who faces life in prison if convicted, remains in custody on $1.875 million bail. A$AP Rocky said that he and Rihanna did not grow up in immense wealth, and he wanted to make sure their children were 'humble' so they were not 'considered nepo babies' as they age.

The musical artist said that he focuses on 'being emotionally present, emotionally available, receptive, still endearing, but not only that, loving' for his children with Rihanna. A$AP Rocky also opened up about the mentality he brings to parenting, saying that he wants to teach his boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible.

He also said that welcoming their daughter last fall was a memorable experience, and that they were in good spirits at the time they had their third child. The Grammy-winning Umbrella singer was experiencing multiple emotions in the wake of the shooting, insiders told People. Rihanna had been 'freaking the f out' after the potentially-deadly incident, a source said.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced March 10 that Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and three counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling or camper. Prosecutors said Rihanna, Rocky, their three children and her mother had been on her property at the time of the shooting, along with two staff members. Two other individuals were also in the neighboring residence that Ortiz allegedly fired on





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