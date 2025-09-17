A Celebration of North East Football in Europe

This article explores the history of European football involvement for the three major North East clubs: Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland. It highlights the discrepancy in opportunities for European competition enjoyed by each club.

The return of Newcastle United to the Champions League for a second time in three years has understandably garnered numerous headlines. However, both Middlesbrough and Sunderland have also contributed to the history of European football from the North East region. This article examines the experience of these three clubs in European competitions, spanning from the European Cup (now the Champions League ) to the Europa Conference League, as well as the Intertoto Cup.

The author, reflecting on their own experiences of European away trips, highlights the remarkable opportunity Newcastle United fans have had to witness their team compete in Europe across various decades, considering the limited opportunities enjoyed by fans of other English clubs. The article contrasts this with Middlesbrough and Sunderland, noting the long absences from European football for both clubs. For Middlesbrough fans, it's 19 years and counting, while Sunderland supporters have endured a 52-year drought, having more seasons in the third tier of English football than European games played. Moving forward, the total number of European matches played by North East clubs is projected to reach at least 177 this season, with Newcastle United nearing 148 European games. The article underscores the author's enthusiasm for Newcastle United's latest Champions League campaign, emphasizing the rarity of such opportunities. The author humorously addresses the attempts of some Sunderland fans to diminish Newcastle United's Champions League participation and European history, comparing it to taunting a friend about their appearance. Symbolically, Newcastle United will have played Barcelona more times in Champions League matches (five) than Sunderland have played any European games (four) throughout their entire history after the Thursday night fixture.





