A 'Concerned Local Resident' Who Opposes Beckham Estate Completed Protest Worked Abroad

A man named James Worthington, who has frequently criticized David and Victoria Beckham's plans for their luxury Cotswolds estate, was discovered to live more than 9,000 miles away in Australia, despite claiming to be a concerned local resident. Worthington objected to the Beckhams' graded II-listed home's additions, claiming they were transforming the neighborhood into 'suburbia-style' developments, much like Miami or Florida. Worthington also questioned the lighting plans around the lake.

A man who has repeatedly objected to David and Victoria Beckham 's plans for their luxury Cotswolds estate has been revealed to be living more than 9,000 miles away in Australia .

James Worthington has lodged a string of complaints against planning applications linked to the Beckhams' Grade II-listed home, accusing the celebrity couple of turning the countryside into 'Miami or Florida' with 'suburbia-style' features. But despite presenting himself as a concerned local resident, Worthington admitted in one objection letter that he had been 'working away from the UK since 2019', while giving an address in Perth, Western Australia, according to The Times.

The Beckhams have submitted a series of applications for additions to their sprawling countryside retreat in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, including LED lighting around a man-made lake at the property known as Maplewood Barn. In objection letters sent to West Oxfordshire District Council in 2023 and 2026, Worthington accused the couple of damaging the rural character of the village and 'drip-feeding' planning applications instead of presenting a long-term vision for the estate





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David Beckham Victoria Beckham Cotswolds Estate James Worthington Planning Applications LED Lighting Man-Made Lake Rural Character Village Character Property Australia Perth Somerset Wokingham District Council Criticism Assault Victim Incident Henley-On-Thames

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