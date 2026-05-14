A Concrete Dream Crumbles: Couple Lose Battle Over Windowless Bunker Home

A couple's attempt to convert a former chemical plant in Dartmoor into a second home was rejected by planning officials due to a lack of basic amenities and windows.

The story of Nigel Barker and his wife Louise is a fascinating example of unconventional living gone wrong in the eyes of the law. The couple sought refuge from the hustle and bustle of their primary residence in Crawley, West Sussex, by venturing 200 miles away to the scenic landscapes of Dartmoor .

In 2015, they acquired a structure known as the Soda Ash building, which had previously served as a chemical treatment plant for South West Water. For nearly a decade, they utilized this stark, 1970s concrete block as a private retreat, spending weeks at a time in what they considered a peaceful bolthole.

The building became particularly significant during the onset of the 2020 global pandemic, as Mr. Barker claimed he was residing there during the initial lockdown, remaining inside for approximately three months. However, the tranquility of their hideaway was disrupted when local planning officials discovered the arrangement. The Dartmoor National Park Authority, along with the local parish council, raised significant objections to the building's conversion into a residential space.

They argued that the structure was an inappropriate development for the area and fundamentally lacked the basic characteristics of a home. Inspectors noted a glaring absence of windows, running water, sewerage, and official waste collection services. The internal layout was described as rudimentary, consisting of a main living area and a bedroom separated by a simple timber door. While the bedroom contained standard furniture like a double bed and clothing storage, the living area was far less sophisticated.

Officers found a small chemical toilet and a sink that was not connected to any plumbing, resting precariously on a metal bin. The kitchen facilities were equally primitive, featuring a gas camping stove on a workbench and a microwave positioned above a fridge-freezer. The absence of basic utilities was a primary point of contention. Mr. Barker admitted that there were no registered accounts for water, gas, electricity, or broadband.

While electrical items were powered via extension leads connected to a South West Water supply, the lack of formal agreements made the setup legally precarious. Water was hauled into the property via bottles and tanks, and the building was not registered for council tax or refuse collection. To the authorities, the Soda Ash building was not a dwellinghouse but rather a concrete shell lacking natural daylight and essential sanitation.

Seeking to rectify the situation, the couple launched an appeal through the Planning Inspectorate. Inspector Richard Curnow observed that the interior had evolved significantly since the couple first moved in. In the early days, the inhabitants had relied on air mattresses and even pitched a tent inside the concrete walls. By the time of the official visit in 2022, the space had become more domestic, boasting a television, books, and a functioning sink.

The inspector even acknowledged the addition of two skylights designed to let in light. Despite these improvements and the inclusion of a loosely partitioned shower area, the appeal failed on a fundamental ground. The inspector concluded that the building still lacked the basic requirement of fresh air and ventilation, as the only way to ventilate the space was to open the massive steel door.

Consequently, the dream of a legal bunker home vanished, as the structure was deemed unfit for day-to-day human habitation





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