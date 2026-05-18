A couple's unconventional journey to grow trees into chairs

A couple, Alice and Gavin Munro, have spent the past 20 years experimenting to perfect the practice of moulding trees so they grow into the shape of a chair. The process involves training and pruning young tree branches as they grow over specially-made pieces of recycled plastic which help to shape the trees' growth. Each chair can take up to 10 years to be shaped from trees.

The chairs are grown upside down at an orchard in Derbyshire before they are harvested and dried for a year. A couple, Alice and Gavin Munro, have spent the past 20 years experimenting to perfect the practice of moulding trees so they grow into the shape of a chair.

The process involves training and pruning young tree branches as they grow over specially-made pieces of recycled plastic which help to shape the trees' growth. Each chair can take up to 10 years to be shaped from trees. The first seed for the project was sown when Gavin was a young boy and saw an overgrown bonsai tree that he thought looked like a chair.

The idea grew when Gavin was in and out of hospital with Klippel–Feil syndrome - a rare congenital condition characterised by the abnormal fusion of two or more neck vertebrae. He underwent several operations to straighten his spine during his youth, when he said he had time to 'reflect and learn patience'.

After leaving Chesterfield College, Gavin had a period of making furniture in California, USA, by stitching driftwood together, which he said was what showed him he could grow trees into useful shapes. They met when they were 17 and remained friends for a long time. After the pair had stints abroad, they became a couple and set out on their journey together.

Gavin, who has a background in furniture creation, is described on the business's website as the designer behind the project, while Alice is listed as the communications director. The pair admit they 'didn't know what they let themselves in for' and it has taken decades to properly learn the craft. At the beginning, I thought there would be a two or three-year learning cycle, but it's more like 12 or 13 years.

The company was 'a direct result of trying to think, what is the most subtle interaction we can have with the world in order to create useful, beautiful objects?

' After starting out in 2006, the first generation of chairs, lamps and experiments began in 2012 - after a lot of trial, error and most importantly of all, patience. The couple said there are currently 'a few dozen' growing pieces in their orchard, including stools, benches and 'the odd chandelier' in progress. The chair will be featured in the Plant Heritage Missing Collector Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

A bronze cast of one of their chairs will appear at this month's RHS Chelsea Flower Show as part of a garden collated by Plant Heritage, a conservation charity for cultivated plants. The chairs have previously been used at a Louis Vuitton display in London and purchased by Saint Louis Art Museum in Missouri and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Additionally, some are on permanent display at the National Museum of Scotland, Rotterdam's Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen and the Manchester Metropolitan University Special Collection





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Trees Chairs Orchard Derbyshire Louis Vuitton Chelsea Flower Show Plant Heritage RHS Conservation Charity Cultivated Plants National Collection Holders National Museum Of Scotland Rotterdam's Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen Manchester Metropolitan University Special Col

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