A Critical Review of Ian Fleming: The Curse of Bond

An analysis of the Sky Arts documentary exploring the life of Ian Fleming, questioning its claims about the psychological toll of creating James Bond.

The recent Sky Arts documentary titled Ian Fleming : The Curse of Bond attempts to weave a dramatic narrative around the creator of the world's most famous spy.

However, the film earns a mediocre rating of three stars primarily because its central premise is fundamentally flawed. The title suggests a supernatural or psychological burden that consumed the author, claiming that the persona of James Bond essentially hijacked Fleming's soul and led to his demise. This interpretation is largely dismissed as voodoo nonsense by critics. In reality, the factors leading to Fleming's death at the age of fifty-six in 1964 were far more mundane and biological.

The author's health was severely compromised by a daily regimen consisting of four packets of cigarettes and half a bottle of Scotch whiskey. Having already suffered a heart attack three years prior to his passing, he was effectively living on borrowed time. The idea that he was burned out by the overwhelming success of selling twenty million books or that he struggled to live up to the impossible standards of his own all-action protagonist is simply not plausible.

To suggest that writer's block could be fatal is equally absurd, as many writers struggle with such issues without facing physical collapse. Beyond the questionable psychological framing, the documentary serves as a lush visual tribute to Jamaica, the Caribbean paradise where Fleming retreated annually to pen his novels. Much of the screen time is dedicated to the atmosphere of his beloved villa, Goldeneye, a place that once hosted figures as influential as Noel Coward and former Prime Minister Anthony Eden.

The film features a sophisticated array of intellectuals and novelists, including the likes of Kate Mosse, William Boyd, and Marlon James, though it notably excludes some contemporary owners of the property. One of the most engaging segments comes from actor Ralph Fiennes, who portrays M in the modern film franchise. Fiennes shares a revealing childhood memory of reading The Man With The Golden Gun, only to have his father destroy the book.

His father's reasoning was tied to the moral objections of Mrs. Fiennes, a devout Roman Catholic who found the villain Scaramanga's specific sexual and lethal habits to be utterly obscene. This anecdote provides a fascinating glimpse into the cultural reception of Fleming's work during that era and the strict morality of the time. From a technical and artistic standpoint, the documentary is a mixed bag.

Helena Bonham Carter and other performers read excerpts from the novels, yet these moments fail to highlight any particular poetic brilliance. It is widely acknowledged that Fleming was a functional writer, prioritizing pace and plot over lyrical beauty.

However, the production excels in its use of archival film clips. These brief, flickering glimpses of the Bond movies capture the glamorous essence of the franchise with a precision that the spoken word lacks. A curious omission is the absence of several Bond actors; while some appear, Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton are conspicuously missing from the lineup. One of the most authentic moments of the film is the appearance of Ramsay Dacosta, Fleming's gardener from six decades ago.

Dacosta's recollection that the author insisted his domestic staff address him as Commander serves as a poignant reminder of Fleming's significant ego and his desire for status. Ultimately, while the documentary is informative and visually appealing, it fails to justify its melodramatic title, offering a surface-level exploration of a man who was destroyed by his lifestyle habits rather than by his fictional creation





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