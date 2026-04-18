A Date's Demand for Condoms Met with Accusations of Lacking Empathy

A woman recounts a disturbing encounter where her request for safe sex practices during an intimate moment was met with accusations of lacking empathy and a swift departure. The experience highlights a troubling pattern of manipulative behavior and a disregard for consent and personal boundaries.

The encounter began with an unnerving question from Ozan, who was shampooing the narrator's hair in her hotel shower: 'Can I be inside you?' The narrator, exercising caution and prioritizing her well-being, responded hesitantly, 'I’ll feel more comfortable if you use a condom.' What followed was a deeply unsettling reaction that revealed a disturbing perspective on sexual intimacy and consent.

Ozan's immediate retort was, 'I hate condoms. They don’t feel good. Asking for one shows a lack of empathy. May as well use my hand. If a woman asks, I usually just leave.' This response shocked the narrator, who found it baffling that a basic tenet of sexual safety was being reframed as a personality flaw. She stood her ground, firmly reiterating that without a condom, there would be no sexual activity. In that moment, her insistence on her own safety exposed Ozan for the type of man he was. The silence that followed was heavy, punctuated only by the sound of rinsing water. He then kissed her on the head and departed, leaving her to process the unsettling experience.

This incident, however, was not an isolated one, but rather a culmination of a pattern of behavior that had been evident from their initial meeting seven months prior. Ozan had previously accused her of lacking empathy, a warning sign she had initially overlooked. Their first encounter on holiday had been initiated when the narrator was walking alone at night. Ozan, described as tall, toned, and with a rugged appearance, approached her. A superficial connection seemed to form as he shared personal stories of loss and hardship, including the passing of friends and his sister's illness. Notably, he did not reciprocate by inquiring about her life or experiences. This imbalance in conversation should have served as an early indicator of his self-centered tendencies.

That same night, Ozan messaged her expressing a desire to hug her, which she initially perceived as sweet. The following day, when he suggested a meeting in what appeared to be a secluded, wilderness-like location, she proposed a neutral café for safety reasons. His response was immediate and dismissive: 'I’m still waiting to get paid. You have no empathy and live in your own world. No need to meet. I’ve lost interest.' This marked the first instance where he attacked her character based on her reasonable request for a safe meeting place. Her explanation that, as a woman, she prioritized feeling safe when meeting an unknown individual was ignored. She shared these messages with a friend, who confirmed her intuition that his behavior was peculiar.

Despite these red flags, the narrative reveals a lingering hope that perhaps she should have ended contact then and there. However, within hours, Ozan resurfaced, suggesting a nearby shopping center for their date. This erratic emotional shift, followed by an apparent dismissal of the previous outburst, left the narrator feeling conflicted. After some internal deliberation, she agreed to the revised plan, only for him to disappear for three days. This 'hot and cold' dynamic characterized their interactions over the two months she was in his area. He would vanish for extended periods, offering vague excuses such as a friend's arrest or illness, only to reappear and pressure her for sex. Each time, she reiterated her struggles with anxiety and her current headspace, making it clear that sex was not a priority for her and that she would understand if he was not interested. These explanations typically led to another period of his disappearance, yet he always managed to re-establish contact.

On her final night of the holiday, they unexpectedly encountered each other. In that moment, the connection felt strong, and she succumbed to the intimacy, regretting not insisting on condom use. Post-coitus, he was surprisingly tender, cuddling her until the afternoon, a behavior that felt incongruous with his previous actions and fueled her suspicion. After leaving, he promised to message her for dinner but subsequently ghosted her, eventually offering a belated apology. Despite his inconsistent and hurtful behavior, the narrator admitted to harboring a soft spot for him, entertaining the possibility that he might have changed from the 'chaotic man' she had initially met.

Over the subsequent six months, while she was back home, he maintained contact and attempted to build a connection. This renewed effort sparked hope within her, and upon her return to the same holiday destination, he visited her at her hotel. They spent hours by the pool, engaging in conversation and laughter. She began to believe that the man she had first encountered might have indeed evolved. She rationalized her return, citing work and a travel piece, but honestly admitted that her primary motivation, about 80%, was him.

The story culminates with her expressing a tentative willingness to allow him to stay the night, but with a clear boundary: 'You can stay tonight if you’re not expecting sex,' she finally stated, underscoring her ongoing commitment to prioritizing her well-being and setting expectations in a relationship that had previously been fraught with uncertainty and emotional manipulation. This final declaration serves as a testament to her growth and her refusal to compromise on her fundamental needs for safety and respect.





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Sexual Safety Consent Dating Red Flags Empathy Healthy Relationships

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