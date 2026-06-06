A Fan's Costly Day at the 2026 World Cup

An account of a football supporter's experience at the 2026 World Cup, highlighting exorbitant costs for accommodation, transport, tickets, and concessions, and questioning Fifa's promises to grow the game.

A day in the life of an average football fan at the most expensive World Cup in history begins in a fairly average but exorbitantly priced hotel room near the city centre.

The fan has been reading news about hotel companies expressing disappointment over empty rooms, which feels ironic given the price hikes after the draw. International flights were also costlier, forcing a choice between cheaper early flights with expensive accommodation or pricier flights closer to the matches. Attending all three group games means planning for transportation: trains cost £73, down from an initial £112 but still outrageous, while Uber and taxis come with huge surcharges.

Horror stories of fans stranded after matches circulate. Driving is no better, with inner-city parking and stadium parking reportedly up to £168, adding to the match ticket cost.

In contrast, previous tournaments like Germany 2024 and Qatar 2022 offered free public transport for ticket holders, but here, every penny is extracted from supporters. The ticketing process itself was a nightmare. The fan applied in the official ballot for second-cheapest tickets but missed out, then turned to Fifa's resale platform, which charged a 15% commission ostensibly to prevent dealers. There are no discounts for children or the elderly, so an eight-year-old pays the same as an adult.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed in February 2026 that every match was already sold out, yet secondary sites and Fifa's own platform still show many tickets available, with multiple last-minute sales windows. Last week, the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey launched an investigation into Fifa's ticket practices, a story worth following. Despite the cynicism, excitement for the World Cup remains.

At the stadium, surrounded by hot concrete and sweating from the journey, the fan brings reusable water bottles, expecting water fountains for refills given Fifa's climate change commitments. But security confiscates the bottles, forcing purchases of overpriced water with lids removed to prevent reuse. At half-time, a child wants a burger and fries, and the fan craves a beer; at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, typical cost is £26, likely higher during the World Cup.

Exiting, the official merchandise store sells a keychain and water bottle for £45, at least saving delivery fees. This ordinary day for a supporter highlights how the World Cup is being taken from actual fans and handed to high-end visitors. Fifa promises to grow the game with this money, but what is the point if the people it belongs to cannot see it live?

The morality tale is undeniable: the commercialization and pricing out of the average fan risks the soul of the tournament





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World Cup FIFA Fan Experience Ticket Pricing Commercialization

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