A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: A Netflix Series with Agatha Christie Vibes

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a British crime thriller series that has gained significant acclaim from viewers. The story revolves around a teenager named Pip Fitz-Amobi who becomes fixated on revealing the truth about the murder of a schoolgirl five years ago. As more mysteries surface, she uncovers the lengths people will go to in order to bury the truth. The programme holds 83% on Rotten Tomatoes for series one and 92% for series two. Series three of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has completed filming and is set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2027.

British crime thrillers are abundant, but finding a good series to binge can be challenging. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder , a Netflix series, has garnered significant acclaim and is currently being enthusiastically discussed.

The story revolves around a teenager named Pip Fitz-Amobi who becomes fixated on revealing the truth about the murder of a schoolgirl five years ago. As more mysteries surface, she uncovers the lengths people will go to in order to bury the truth. The programme holds 83% on Rotten Tomatoes for series one and 92% for series two. Series three of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has completed filming and is set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2027.

Critics have praised the show, with one reviewer stating that it's a fun and quick binge-worthy show that will make a potentially boring day more entertaining. Another audience reviewer noted that it's really good, with the acting on point, and all the episodes deserve at least 7.5/10 or 8/10





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British Crime Thrillers Netflix Series Agatha Christie Vibes Pip Fitz-Amobi Andie Bell Sal Singh Murder Truth English Town Series One Series Two Series Three Rotten Tomatoes Critics Audience Reviews

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