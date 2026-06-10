A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Set for Final Series in 2025

The third and final series of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has completed filming and will premiere next year. This concluding season adapts the last book in Holly Jackson's trilogy, promising a dark, intense, and witty resolution to Pip's story. The BBC will release it in the UK, while Netflix and other partners handle international distribution.

The hit drama series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will return for a third and final series , completing the screen adaptation of Holly Jackson 's acclaimed book trilogy.

This conclusive chapter will bring protagonist Pip's ultimate investigation to its gripping and intense resolution. The final installment has already been filmed and is poised to deliver a narrative that is dark, breathless, and horrible, yet still manages to retain the show's signature wit. Fans can anticipate seeing Pip in a completely new light as the story hurtles toward its bloody conclusion.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Holly Jackson and stars Emma Myers, who also serves as an executive producer. It is produced by Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios, in a co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo. Returning cast members include Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden Hambelton Davies, and Yali Topol Margalith. The production team includes producers Sophie Klein and Sophie MacClancy, with direction by Tom Vaughan.

Executive producers encompass Matthew Read, Simon Crawford Collins, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures; Danielle Scott-Haughton and Katherine Bond for the BBC; alongside Holly Jackson, Emma Myers, and Tom Vaughan. Holly Jackson expressed her ecstasy at bringing the story to its bloody conclusion, noting that the third book, As Good As Dead, is her favorite of the series and that this final season is her favorite iteration of the show.

She emphasized the transformative and intense nature of the upcoming installment, inviting viewers back to Little Kilton for the last time. Emma Myers conveyed her happiness at bringing the third series to audiences, thanking fans for their love and support. She highlighted the significance of the third book as her personal favorite and promised a "crazy time" for viewers.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, remarked on the show's popularity and assured passionate fans that the third part of the trilogy has already been filmed and will arrive on screens next year. Distribution plans are set for a staggered global release. The BBC will premiere the series exclusively on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and BBC Three in the UK.

Internationally, Netflix will handle the release outside of the UK, with specific exclusions: Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will see it on ZDFneo; Australia on Stan; and New Zealand on Sky NZ. BBC Studios is overseeing global sales, ensuring worldwide accessibility to this highly anticipated finale. The convergence of creative forces, from the original author to the lead actress turned executive producer, suggests a deeply faithful and passionate rendering of the source material's conclusion





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