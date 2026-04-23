A League of Their Own Stars Madonna and Geena Davis Reunite at Coachella

Madonna and Geena Davis delighted fans with a reunion at Coachella 34 years after starring in 'A League of Their Own'. The pair appeared during Sabrina Carpenter's set and shared a heartwarming moment backstage, while Madonna's performance sparked some lip-syncing debate.

A heartwarming reunion took place at Coachella this past weekend as music icon Madonna and acclaimed actress Geena Davis shared a special moment, 34 years after captivating audiences in the beloved film *A League of Their Own*.

Both women made individual appearances during Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining set on April 17th, before ultimately connecting backstage for a memorable photo opportunity. Davis shared the image on her Instagram, playfully referencing their characters with the caption, 'Mae - so happy to see you again! Love, Dottie.

' The post quickly garnered enthusiastic responses from fans, many expressing their joy and nostalgia for the classic movie. The reunion sparked a wave of positive reactions online, with fans fondly recalling iconic lines from the film, such as 'There's no crying in baseball!

' and celebrating the enduring friendship of Davis and Madonna. Both women appeared radiant, with Madonna sporting a stylish pink bustier dress and sunglasses, while Davis opted for a more casual look in a brown button-up shirt and blue jeans. *A League of Their Own*, which also featured Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty, and Tom Hanks, was a significant success, earning $132.4 million at the box office on a $40 million budget.

The film’s enduring popularity is a testament to its heartwarming story and strong female characters, based on the real-life Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Davis also participated in Carpenter’s set, delivering a monologue from within a classic car, portraying an older version of the singer, a role previously filled by Susan Sarandon during the first weekend of Coachella.

However, Madonna’s Coachella appearance wasn’t without some controversy. Some fans expressed disappointment and accused the singer of lip-syncing during her duet with Sabrina Carpenter, performing portions of her hits 'Vogue' and 'Like a Prayer'. This led to criticism online, with some referencing past accusations made by Elton John regarding Madonna’s live performances.

Despite the criticism, Madonna expressed her excitement about returning to Coachella after 20 years, noting the significance of performing on the same stage where she first debuted tracks from her *Confessions on a Dance Floor* album in America. She also emphasized the unifying power of music and encouraged the audience to embrace togetherness and avoid disagreements. Her upcoming album, *Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II*, is scheduled for release on July 3rd.

The weekend was filled with nostalgia, performance, and a touch of modern-day discussion, solidifying the enduring legacy of both Madonna and Geena Davis





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