A Lim Kim grabs a three-shot halftime lead at the CME Group Tour Championship with a hole-in-one. Charley Hull chases the title from four strokes back.

A Lim Kim has seized a commanding three-shot halfway lead at the CME Group Tour Championship, the season-ending championship of the LPGA Tour. The South Korean golfer secured her position at Tiburon Golf Club with a stunning performance that included a rare hole-in-one on the 16th hole. This critical ace propelled her to a score of 15 under par, placing her firmly atop the leaderboard as the field heads into the weekend competition.

A Lim Kim Fires Stunning Ace for Lead

A Lim Kim entered the final group on Saturday tied for the lead, but her strategy transformed into dominance after she holed a seven iron on the 168-yard par-three 16th hole. This unexpected ace, combined with a birdie on the subsequent par-five 17th hole, gave her a three-shot advantage over back-to-back defending champion Jeeno Thitikul. Her round of the day, a brilliant 64, featured seven birdies and only one bogey, showcasing exceptional precision and skill on the challenging Tiburon Golf Club course.

Also read Jeeno Thitikul Shares Lead at CME Group Tour Championship

Contenders Chase Defending Champion

Jeeno Thitikul remained in strong contention despite the setback, posting a solid second-round 67 with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on her back nine. England's Charley Hull followed closely with an identical score, moving her into a share of third place at 11 under par. Hull is seeking her second CME Group Tour Championship title, currently sitting four shots behind the new leader A Lim Kim, while maintaining a consistent blemish-free round that highlighted her reliability on the course.

The leaderboard features a tight pack of competitors challenging for the top spots. Yuri Yoshida, Ina Yoon, Yan Liu, Jenny Bae, and Auston Kim all share the 11-under par total alongside Charley Hull. This group of five golfers represents the primary challengers in the race, each demonstrating the ability to compete at the highest level against the world's best players. Their consistency over the first two days has kept the tournament highly competitive and unpredictable.

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Weekend Strategy and Field Dynamics

Charley Hull expressed confidence in her recent form, noting that she has been solid in the last couple of days and hopes to replicate that performance over the weekend. She admitted that while she did not hole many putts, she consistently hit the ball close to the hole, indicating a strong approach game. Hull is also focusing on finding a key element to her game for the entire week, acknowledging that luck may play a part in securing victory.

Meanwhile, other notable players faced challenges during the second round. England's Lottie Woad dropped to tied 22nd place after shooting a two-under 70. Ireland's Leona Maguire is positioned in 42nd place after rounds of 70 and 71, facing a difficult task to climb the leaderboard. The weekend coverage will determine if A Lim Kim can maintain her lead or if the chasing pack, led by Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul, can mount a successful comeback.