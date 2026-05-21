A-listers Shine at the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City

Celebrities attended the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City, led by Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway. Other A-listers in attendance included Zendaya and Cate Blanchett.

Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway led stars at the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City, attended by Zendaya and Cate Blanchett .

Emma wore a pair of black pants with a ruffled hem and a matching top with white buttons, opted for open-toed shoes, and carried a rectangular-shaped purse from Louis Vuitton. Anne wore a gray dress with a V-neck cut and closed-toed black heels, holding a Louis Vuitton purse. Zendaya attended in a light gray minidress and pair of closed-toed pumps, while Cate Blanchett turned heads in a white and gray-patterned sweater and black pants with brown leather material.

Iris Law showed off her sense of style in gold-satin bottoms and a cropped black and white-patterned top





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fashion Event Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection Show Emma Stone Anne Hathaway Zendaya Cate Blanchett Iris Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everything you need to know about the Venice Architecture Biennale 2027Welcome to our ultimate guide for the what, who and where of the respected biannual festival of the built environment's landmark 20th edition

Read more »

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 unveiledA panel of 50 voters plus a fan vote determines the outcome each year

Read more »

Davide Brivio drops big hint about 2027 MotoGP plansDavide Brivio strongly hinted that Honda will be his next destination, after confirmation of his Trackhouse MotoGP departure.

Read more »

MotoGP considering reducing riders to one bike from 2027MotoGP's 2027 overhaul could include a new rule that would reshape the way teams operate in the garage

Read more »