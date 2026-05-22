A Long Lasting Love Story: Mimi Kennedy and Larry Dilg's Romance

Mimi Kennedy, a 77-year-old Critics' Choice nominee, and Larry Dilg, a 78-year-old Ghostbusters actor, have been married for nearly 50 years. Their love story began decades ago when they were matched on a computer dating service called Operation Match. Despite the odds, they fell in love and have been together ever since.

A Critics' Choice nominee and Ghostbusters actor who were matched on a computer dating service in the 1960s are still going strong decades after first meeting.

They were spotted out and about in Los Angeles together, looking content and casual. Her acting career took off once they got together, and she's graced the small and big screen in Mom, Dharma & Greg, Midnight in Paris, Veep, Pump Up The Volume, In The Loop, and more. While her husband had a shorter acting career, Ghostbusters fans may recognize him as the Con Edison worker who was forced to shut down the protection grid with disastrous results.

The couple has been married for nearly 50 years and have technology in part to thank for bringing them together. They were paired up on the computer dating service Operation Match when he was 19 and she was 18, they told The Cut in 2022





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Mimi Kennedy Larry Dilg Ghostbusters Operation Match Long Lasting Love Story Hollywood Couples

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