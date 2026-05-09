A loss that derailed Dolly Parton's health and cancelled shows

A public announcement of the death of her reclusive husband Carl Dean followed by her unexpected health issues and cancelled shows sparked concern.

Together for six decades, Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean weathered the storms of Hollywood together as one of the most enduring romances in the limelight...

Notoriously private and not a famous face, Dean was barely by Parton's side physically... But still, Parton often described him as her grounding force... In a post announcing his death, Parton simply wrote: 'Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.

Thank you for your prayers and sympathy... Her heartbreak over his death is believed to be the key factor that led to her own health struggles... Known for living life to the fullest, Parton is said to be struggling to regain her spark since Dean's passing. Now, unsure of how to handle it, she is 'still trying to figure it all out'...

The loss of Dean, whom she met in 1964 when she was just 18, has seemingly cut deep





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Dolly Parton Carl Dean Hollywood Residency Home Pancakes Waffles Health Health Issues Loss Of Dean Grief Support Surprise

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