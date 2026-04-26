A Parisian Fairytale: Stylist's Theatrical Wedding

Madison and Jordan's love story culminated in a stunning Parisian wedding at Le Trianon Théâtre, filled with vintage charm, theatrical flair, and meticulously curated details. From a wedding-guest meet-cute to a proposal in Woodstock and a lavish celebration in Paris, their journey is a testament to love and creative vision.

Madison Childs Boniface and Jordan Lee’s love story began unconventionally at a wedding where Jordan, a groomsman, was assigned to seat Madison. An immediate connection sparked, leading to an exchange of numbers.

Though chemistry was evident, their first official date didn’t occur until April 2022, initiated by Madison who invited the investment banker for drinks. Six beet-infused cocktails later, and with vibrant red-stained mouths, they became inseparable. By October 2024, Jordan felt ready to propose. A weekend getaway to The Maker Hotel set the stage, filled with their shared passions for antique shopping, exploration, and fine dining.

A deliberately circuitous route led them to Maverick Concert Hall in Woodstock, a venue with a personal connection to Madison’s grandfather. There, amidst the historic architecture, Jordan proposed with a stunning ring presented in a custom cowboy hat ring box.

The celebration continued with a surprise gathering of family and friends, culminating in an engagement party spanning Titsou Bar at Fouquet’s, Il Buco, and an impromptu dance party at Paul’s Casablanca, ending with a memorable ride home on a luggage cart. Wedding planning became a deeply personal and creative endeavor for Madison, a stylist and vintage curator. The couple embarked on an extensive search, touring sixteen venues and twenty-three hotels with the assistance of Smith + James.

Ultimately, they chose Le Trianon Théâtre at Elysée Montmartre for their January 17, 2026 wedding, opting for a day-after dinner at Baronne instead of a traditional rehearsal dinner. Madison immersed herself in every detail, from meticulously crafted planning decks to personally selecting fabrics in Parisian showrooms. Her passion extended to sourcing unique rental companies and obsessing over stationery. A central concept for the wedding design was staging the ceremony on the theatre’s stage, with guests seated as the audience.

This vision, which Madison described as a ‘premonition’, was initially outside Jordan’s comfort zone, but he wholeheartedly supported her dream. The weekend’s events included a welcome cocktail hour with Playbills and popcorn, and incorporated performance elements throughout. The reception space was transformed to evoke the atmosphere of a Parisian park at night, complete with fog machines, moody lighting, a red jacquard draped bar, olive trees, and subtle nods to the city’s vibrant cultural scene.

Even the tableware was thoughtfully chosen, featuring woven tassel details and tablecloths inspired by Schiaparelli’s showroom. Fashion played a pivotal role in the celebration, guided by Madison’s expertise as a bridal stylist and vintage curator. Remarkably, she discovered her ceremony dress just weeks after the engagement, while working at Happy Isles Salon. A stunning archival Valentino gown, brought in by the salon owner Lily Kaizer, instantly captivated her and solidified Paris as the only fitting location.

To complement the gown, she collaborated with Danielle Frankel for a simple chapel veil and Nala pumps. The wedding was a testament to their love story, a meticulously curated experience reflecting their personalities and passions. From the unconventional beginning to the elaborate Parisian celebration, every detail was infused with meaning and a touch of whimsy. The event wasn’t just a wedding; it was a performance, an immersive experience, and a beautiful expression of their commitment to one another.

The couple’s dedication to creating a unique and memorable event, combined with the support of their loved ones, resulted in a weekend that Madison described as ‘perfect’ and a fitting beginning to their next chapter





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