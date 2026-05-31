A Photographer's Encounters with Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears

A veteran press photographer shares intimate moments with Michael Jackson at Harrods, early photographs of a then-unknown Taylor Swift, and the controversial shoot of Britney Spears with a realistic gun prop amid post-riot sensitivities.

On a cold April night in London , I received a call that instantly spiked my adrenaline.

'Are you interested in Michael Jackson? ' What kind of question was that? Who wouldn't be? As a press photographer over the last 25 years, I've had a grand old time shooting some of the most well-known figures in the world.

Some of them even asked for copies. So, having received the Jackson tip-off, I grabbed my gear and raced to Harrods, the iconic department store, where Michael was reportedly doing some private late-night shopping. I weaved my way through the throng of fans who had gathered, angling for a clear view through the door. Sure enough, there he was, descending the stairs.

My heart raced as the door swung open, and the sea of people rushed forward. A wave of security flooded out, unnecessarily pushing and shoving, making the scene far messier than it needed to be. As Michael walked past, I called out his name. He turned, looked straight into my lens, and I knew I had what I needed.

A couple of years later, I got another call: Michael was back in town. I wasn't expecting anything too different from the last encounter, but things took an unexpected turn. When I arrived, security opened the door and, to my shock, waved me inside. For the next half-hour, I had the rare opportunity to photograph Michael as he browsed through Harrods in private.

It was a dream come true. We cracked jokes, complimented the extravagant displays - just a regular hangout, except one of us happened to be the most famous musician on the planet. Unfortunately, I only saw Michael a few more times before his untimely death, but these encounters with him, especially that second night at Harrods, remain etched in my memory. MJ was more than a star - he was an era unto himself.

Now, it's funny to think about all the portraits that have come and gone through my camera's eye over the years. Musicians like Eminem and Lady Gaga, actors like Jack Nicholson and Clint Eastwood, world leaders like Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, royalty from across the globe - even the late Queen Elizabeth herself. These are some of my favorites.

I was covering an awards show one evening, ready to pack it in for the night when, on my way out, I bumped into an old PR friend. He explained that he was waiting for an American country singer who had been out enjoying dinner. Naturally, I asked who it was, and with a knowing smirk he said: 'Taylor Swift.

' I hadn't heard of her, but he assured me she was going to be the next big thing - one of those bold predictions you hear in this line of work all the time. But, with nothing better to do, I decided to stick around. A few minutes later, a car pulls up and out steps Taylor, no more than 19 at the time.

My PR friend darted over to her, had a quick word and then came back, giving me the green light to take some photos. She couldn't have been more polite. She radiated genuine enthusiasm. As she posed for some pictures, I had no idea that I was capturing the early stages of what would become one of the biggest pop careers on the planet.

Over the years, I had the chance to shoot Britney countless times. But none come close to the day she stormed through the streets of London with a gun gripped tightly in her hand. It was 2011, and she had just arrived in London with her then-boyfriend, Jason Trawick, to record the music video for Criminal. Stoke Newington Town Hall had been chosen as the backdrop for a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style robbery scene.

I watched take after take of the same sequence, each one carefully choreographed. Then, as the crew murmured about 'one last shot' before they wrapped, she emerged, gun in hand - not the harmless, replica kind you'd see in a stage play, but a shockingly realistic prop, so eerily lifelike it might have still been warm from its last shot. A few days later, I would learn this was something far bigger than I had imagined.

The scene had ignited a firestorm, with the local Council blindsided by the use of the weapon, fake or not. Only a month had passed since the explosive London riots that followed the killing of Mark Duggan by police, which saw mass looting and arson from gangs all over England.

As a result, the government was very sensitive to any acts that could be seen as glamorizing the gang lifestyle. The controversy surrounding the video shoot highlighted how even fictional portrayals of violence can become entangled in real-world sensitivities, especially in the immediate aftermath of social unrest.

This incident, along with the encounters with Michael Jackson and the early portrait of Taylor Swift, underscores the unpredictable nature of celebrity photography and the sometimes fraught relationship between pop culture, media, and the public mood





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