A Pint Through Time: Exploring London’s Historic Pubs

A tour of London’s oldest and most fascinating pubs, led by Liquid History Tours, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and traditional British hospitality. The tour, rated number one on Tripadvisor, visits four iconic pubs: the Viaduct Tavern, the Cockpit, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, and the George, each with its own captivating story.

Outside the Viaduct Tavern, near the Old Bailey, a political rally unfolds with drums and chants. Inside this historic pub, established in 1869, a group of fourteen tourists, including Americans, Canadians, Hungarians, Indians, and British locals, are enjoying Bombay Sapphire G&Ts.

They are part of a ‘London Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs’ by Liquid History Tours, currently Tripadvisor’s top-rated tourist experience in London, boasting over 9,300 reviews. The tour began at St Paul’s Tube station, where guide Adam detailed how St Paul’s Cathedral survived World War Two. The itinerary includes four pubs: the Viaduct Tavern, the Cockpit, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, and the George on the Strand.

Participants were advised to ‘line their stomachs’ before the tour, echoing Queen Victoria’s belief that ‘plenty of beer’ prevents revolution. The Viaduct Tavern, a former gin palace, features a ruby red ceiling, pre-Raphaelite paintings, and a basement with a colorful past as a brothel, opium den, and jail. The group then moved to the Cockpit, dating back to 1787 and located on land once owned by Shakespeare, which was destroyed in the Great Fire of London.

It later served as a cockfighting venue, with remnants of spectator balconies still visible. Adam shared that flower-filled hanging baskets were originally used to mask unpleasant odors from patrons. A friendly barmaid offered to take photos of the group behind the bar. After enjoying a pint of Sussex Best, the tour continued to Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, rebuilt after the Great Fire.

This pub is a labyrinth of hallways and cozy rooms, including a wood-paneled lounge and a basement where patrons can imagine Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, and Samuel Johnson enjoying a drink. The final stop was the George, established in 1723, a half-timbered pub opposite the Royal Courts of Justice, which started as a coffee house and hosted figures like Horace Walpole and Oliver Goldsmith. The tour participants savored pints of Regal Red amber ale, reflecting on the experience.

The tour’s success is undeniable, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and, of course, good beer. The three-hour tours cost £30, with drinks purchased separately. Liquid History Tours provides a captivating journey through London’s pub heritage, earning its place as the city’s number one tourist experience. The combination of a knowledgeable guide, charming pubs with fascinating histories, and a convivial atmosphere makes this tour a standout attraction.

The tour provides a glimpse into London’s past, from the Great Fire to literary giants and political movements, all while enjoying a traditional pub experience. It’s a perfect way for visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s rich culture and enjoy a taste of its history. The tour’s popularity is a testament to the enduring appeal of London’s historic pubs and the engaging storytelling of Liquid History Tours





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