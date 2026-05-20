A rapper, Ice.T.21, whose real name is Thomas Cseve, has spoken exclusively with the Daily Mail about how the husband of Katie Price, Lee Andrews, tried to persuade him to part with £65,000 for a joint business venture. Ice.T.21 has also urged Katie Price to stay away from Lee due to his dangerous reputation.

A rapper has revealed Katie Price ssssssssssssssssconmanssssss husband, Lee Andrews , tried to persuade him to part with £65,000 for a joint business venture . Ice. T.21, whose real name is Thomas Cseve, has spoken exclusively with the Daily Mail about how the so-called businessman, 42, handed him a trading schedule with promises he would make $310,000 in just one week.

The musician, 42, urged Katie to ‘stay away’ from Lee, who he claims is a “delusional and very dangerous man”. Since Katie married Lee in January, two of his exes came forward telling the television personality to “run for the hills” and not to give him any money. His ex Crystal Janke, 40, claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a “return of £1million”. And now Ice.

T.21 has revealed he could have easily fallen into the same trap, after Lee turned the conversation to investment after they struck up conversation on Instagram back in April. A rapper has revealed Katie Pricesssssssssssssssshusband, Lee Andrews tried to persuade him to part with £65,000 for a joint business ventures Ice. T.21, who has five million followers on Instagram, told Daily Mail: “I’ve been conned by people in the past.

All of my music and public work is about helping people and supporting others. I wanted to make sure everything was genuine. ” “I’ve worked for Katiessssssss brand before. I was seeing so much about Lee that I put a heart emojis on one of his running videos and we got talking.

” “I have a massive following, thatsssss what drew him in. He was looking for investors. ” “I’ve been conned by people in the past. All of my music and public work is about helping people and supporting others. I wanted to make sure everything was genuine.





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Ice.T.21 Katie Price Lee Andrews Joint Business Venture Persuade Collusion Support Others Music And Public Work Contagious Marketing Collusion

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