A reader dreams of a big budget Transformers game, the writer expresses opinion on Sony focus, and more

The text discusses multiple topics including a reader's dream for a Transformers game from Hasbro, the writer's opinion on Sony focusing on making games like the PlayStation 4, and an arcade gamer's experience with an old Star Wars arcade machine.

The Wednesday letters page is intrigued by Yoshi And The Mysterious Book as a reader dreams of a big budget Transformers game from Hasbro. It's acknowledged that removing a big reason for buying was a dumb idea in the first place.

The writer goes on to express opinion that chasing live service games is a fool's errand and Sony should focus on making games like they did on the PlayStation 4. He also mentions enjoying Pokopia and finding Tokyo driving events amazing in Horizon Forbidden West. Lastly, the writer showcases an arcade game collection and an experience of a Star Wars machine developing a fault





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reader's Dream Gaming Transforms Sony Focus Arcade Machine

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