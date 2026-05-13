A secret Scottish holiday retreat: Pilot House on remote island Argyll

This extraordinary Scottish retreat has been designed and built by Roderick James and Amanda Markham. It is a unique space, far away from civilization, hidden in a stunning natural setting with panoramic views of the Sound of Mull. The building has an industrial look and aesthetic, using corrugated aluminum to enclose it.

An 'extraordinary' Scottish retreat sits on a remote island, far away from civilization. The striking metallic structure of the Pilot House in Argyll appears as though it has been dropped from the future, yet it is a holiday retreat conceived and constructed by Roderick James and Amanda Markham.

Inside, two compact floors offer guests to explore, including a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom on the ground floor and an open-plan kitchen and living area upstairs, all providing panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The industrial aesthetic continues throughout the property with corrugated aluminium adorning every surface, including the spiral staircase that winds its way through the building.

The Pilot House accommodates two guests and can be reserved for a minimum of three nights, with prices starting from £160-a-night on Host Unusual





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Holiday Retreat Scottish Retreat Remote Island Argyll Channelled 4 Worlds Most Secret Hotels Single-Track Lane Aluminium Exterior Privacy Unique Space

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