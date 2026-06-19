A Single Woman's Struggle with Dating and Insecurity

Meredith, a 27-year-old straight woman, shares her struggles with dating and insecurity after being ghosted by multiple guys on various apps. She is trying to find companionship and love but keeps getting disappointed.

Meredith, a 27-year-old straight woman, has been single for two-and-a-half years after breaking up with her last boyfriend who cheated on her. She enjoyed being single at first but now sees friends in relationships and wants the same companionship.

Meredith has been trying to date for 18 months but keeps getting ghosted or guys drop off after a date or two. She has a list of guys who have ghosted her on various apps and currently doesn't have any dates lined up, but she matches with some people at lunch. Meredith uses a Lovehoney vibrator and listens to audio porn to satisfy her needs.

She is chatting with a guy called Max on Hinge and they have agreed to meet at a pub tomorrow. Max is impressed by Meredith's marathon PB and suggests they go for a run together. Meredith agrees to meet him at a pub but suggests a drink first, as she doesn't want to meet him hot and sweaty. They have a nice conversation and Max compliments Meredith's dress.

They have a bit of an awkward hi and hug before grabbing a drink. Max walks Meredith to the station and says he had a really nice time before going in for a kiss.

However, when Meredith wakes up, there's no word from Max and she starts to feel insecure. She wonders if she's not pretty enough or if Max just lost interest. Max eventually sends her a message at 3pm apologizing for not contacting her sooner and asks if she's free on Saturday. Meredith agrees to an afternoon cinema trip with Max





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Dating Insecurity Ghosting Relationships Love

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