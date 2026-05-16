A Touch of Frost: A Classic British Crime Drama

A Touch of Frost is a beloved British crime drama that ran for 15 seasons. Fans consider it one of the best British crime dramas ever made. The series follows Detective Inspector William Edward 'Jack' Frost, portrayed by David Jason, as he tackles various cases and butts heads with his superiors.

The beloved show ran for 15 seasons – and fans say it's one of the best British crime dramas ever made. Crime drama enthusiasts on the hunt for their next binge-watch should give one a go that's tailor-made for fans of Inspector Morse .

The compelling series, that remains a classic, followed the experienced Detective Inspector William Edward 'Jack' Frost (portrayed by David Jason), who frequently butted heads with his superiors while working on various cases. Frost was regularly accompanied by various junior officers as he tackled some deeply troubling crimes across the years. Alongside lead star Jason, A Touch of Frost also featured Bruce Alexander as Superintendent Norman Mullett, John Lyons as DS George Toolan, and Arthur White as PC Ernie Trigg.

Throughout the series' run, Frost was joined by a host of supporting characters portrayed by some well-known faces, including a pre-Midsomer Murders Neil Dudgeon, The Walking Dead's Lennie James, True Blood star Stephen Moyer. A Touch of Frost also marked the early appearances of several actors, including Damian Lewis, Marc Warren, Jim Sturgess, Colin Buchanan and Ben Daniels.

A Touch of Frost prompted a shift in the public's perception of lead star Jason, transforming him from a predominantly comic actor - owing to his legendary role as Del Boy Trotter in Only Fools and Horses - into a serious dramatic performer





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British Crime Drama David Jason Detective Inspector William Edward 'Jack' Fros A Touch Of Frost Inspector Morse Crime Drama Enthusiasts Binge-Watch Tailor-Made For Fans Various Junior Officers Deeply Troubling Crimes Supporting Characters Pre-Midsomer Murders Neil Dudgeon The Walking Dead's Lennie James True Blood Star Stephen Moyer A Touch Of Frost David Jason British Crime Drama David Jason Detective Inspector William Edward 'Jack' Fros A Touch Of Frost Inspector Morse Crime Drama Enthusiasts Binge-Watch Tailor-Made For Fans Various Junior Officers Deeply Troubling Crimes Supporting Characters Pre-Midsomer Murders Neil Dudgeon The Walking Dead's Lennie James True Blood Star Stephen Moyer A Touch Of Frost David Jason British Crime Drama David Jason Detective Inspector William Edward 'Jack' Fros A Touch Of Frost Inspector Morse Crime Drama Enthusiasts Binge-Watch Tailor-Made For Fans Various Junior Officers Deeply Troubling Crimes Supporting Characters Pre-Midsomer Murders Neil Dudgeon The Walking Dead's Lennie James True Blood Star Stephen Moyer

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