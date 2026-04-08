A Tree Collection: Celebrating Yoshino Cedar and Forest Spirits at Ginza Six

Wallpaper* presents a new collection of design objects crafted from Yoshino cedarwood, exploring the intersection of nature, craft, and Japanese heritage. The project, on display at Ginza Six, features creations by Lamb, Toogood, and Fabien Cappello, inspired by the ancient forests and the craftsmanship of the Yoshino region.

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Subscribe to our newsletter. Tree stumps. Public benches. Swaying treetops. A worker and his bandsaw. Heavy machinery. And five animal spirits preserving the soul of a forest – from a jumping deer to a curious fox. This is a journey through a raft of creative perspectives – from the technical and the functional to the otherworldly magical – bringing to life a new series of objects crafted in cedarwood from ancient forests. Wallpaper* travelled to the deep forests of Yoshino in Nara Prefecture, to explore its centuries-old forestry history and communities, cultivation technology and making practices. Each creative was given a tree to transform. The end results, from chairs to benches, are now displayed at Ginza Six retail complex. Helming the project, architect Keisuke Nakamura of Daikei Mills tells Wallpaper*: Following a project I undertook in the Yoshino area three years ago, I became acquainted with the local forestry industry. Whilst I came to appreciate the depth of Yoshino cedar and its significance as a material unique to Japan, I also became aware of the challenges facing the forestry sector –and felt a sense of responsibility as a creator to become more deeply involved. Highlighting the connective thread between the designers, he adds: They are all creators who, in their craft, demonstrate a passion for exploring materials, place great importance on the creative process and show respect for everyone involved in a project. Yoshino sugi has become a near-sacred byword for quality wood manufacturing in Japan, shaping countless spaces and objects, from temples, shrines and residences to sake barrels and bathtubs. Yoshino sugi is used widely among architects, designers and artisans, due to its straight grain, minimal knots, lightweight strength and distinct forest-fresh aroma. The project collaborated with two timber specialists Houei Forestry and Ohtani Wood in Yoshino, while the works were produced by E&Y. Creations by Lamb and Toogood recently joined the collection, as the second phase of the series. For Lamb, witnessing the meticulous technical mastery of one man and his machine during his visit into the heart of the forest inspired his sculptural series Cedar is a Soft Wood. As he explains: It begins and ends with a tree. In the middle there is Ohtani-san and his bandsaw. Nothing else. What can Ohtani-san do with his bandsaw? Toogood tapped into the spiritual depth of the forest and Japan’s innate respect for the natural world – expressed through the magical realism-inflected storytelling of five animal spirits. Timeless and playful, the forest was reimagined in watercolour paintings, poems and eventually five seating sculptures crafted from a single 25m high tree. Shaped by a primitive simplicity, Five Spirits, One Sugi includes the flowing lightness of The Deer, the rhythmic form of The Woodpecker, the earthy curves of The Toad, the diagonal edges of The Fox and the warm solidity of The Bear. My pieces started with a very spiritual response to the forest, she explains. I came back and in my journal, I wrote a poem and did some watercolours of the animals that I'd seen. It was not just my experience in the forest that I wanted to represent – but also the fact that this forest is a habitat for all these beautiful animals. Having that context with nature is so important to my work and something I want to bring into a commercial environment. I think that feeling of nature is not only coming through from the material, but also the way you view the shapes. I brought the animals into the furniture – the big bear, the jumping deer – they are all there. For me, it was about trying to let those animals live through the wood and the furniture. The full A Tree collection, currently on display at Ginza Six, also includes creations completed last autumn for phase one of the project. Fabien Cappello designed a bench that transforms the act of seating into a shared and public experience, inspired by common typologies found in airports, bus stations and waiting areas. This project highlights the beauty of Yoshino cedarwood and the collaborative spirit of the designers involved





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Design Yoshino Cedar Forestry Japanese Craftsmanship Ginza Six

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