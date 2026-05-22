A wide range of topics including culture, entertainment, fashion, travel, and more.

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Metro journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. Just a stone’s throw from Clapham Junction and Northcote Road, the new spot is perfectly primed for everything from quick midweek carb hits to long, spritz-fuelled catch-ups.

The Stratford rooftop is reopening for 2026 and turning a multi-storey car park into the city’s ultimate open-air playground. Boohoo is getting into its podcast era with a new weekly series hosted by Georgia Wood. Daily horoscope May 22, 2026: Today's predictions for your star sig





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NASCAR adjusts hot topic rules for Trucks and O'Reilly SeriesBoth adjustments were made due to team and fan feedback

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A wild twist scuppered the 2025 transfer that had been all but done: will VfB Stuttgart now re-enter the race for a former target?Giannis Konstantelias could finally be on his way from PAOK Thessaloniki to VfB Stuttgart at the second attempt, though several hurdles remain.

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Lionsgate Film Chief Says Up to 30% of Michael Jackson Sequel Has Been Filmed Despite AccusationsMichael Jackson's legacy and his relationship with his nephews, Jaafar and Taj, has been a topic of conversation. The relationship between MJ and his nephews has been written about in books and a documentary. Rite Mavin, one of the nephews, has opened up about his time with MJ, stating he believed his uncle was innocent. The second film about Michael Jackson will not directly deal with the allegations of child sexual abuse, with the studio executive stating that he wasn't going to address the accusations in the Michael biopic sequel. The studio executive did state there will be 'many other events' presented in the sequel. These allegations resurfaced and created more controversy surrounding the new biopic of Michael Jackson.

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Celtic Parkhead Phase-Out or New Chapter for O'Neil?Following the Scottish Premiership title success and O'Neil's unexpected stay, The Hoops' search for a long-term replacement might now include Robbie Keane and Roberto Martinez, while his possible departure remains a topic.

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