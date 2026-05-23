A Year-Long Goodbye with Stephen Colbert

After a nearly year-long goodbye, Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' finally came to an end, and his final broadcast left some viewers unimpressed.

Smugness, sanctimony and Stephen Colbert – sayonara at last! The failed late-night talk show host transformed his low ratings and CBS ' multimillion dollar losses into political martyrdom .

Stephen Colbert's final monologue and the show's YouTube summary were criticized for a lack of political and celebrity cameos, while some celebrity cameos were seen as inappropriate. The show's roster of A-listers was perceived as stale, unlike Johnny Carson's final week which included talented and impactful guests





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Stephen Colbert The Late Show CBS Political Martyrdom Low Ratings Millions Of Dollars Lost Celebrity Cameos Foolishness Pathological Falsehoods Womanizing

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