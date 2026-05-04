A52 Derby Road Reopens to Two-Way Traffic After Year-Long Closures

The A52 Derby Road in Nottingham has reopened to two-way traffic after 12 months of closures for major upgrade works. While fully open during the day, overnight closures will continue until May 9th. NCT bus services have been adjusted to reflect the changes.

Nottingham drivers are breathing a collective sigh of relief as the A52 Derby Road , a crucial artery for the city, has largely reopened to two-way traffic after a year of significant disruption.

The reopening, effective Saturday, May 2nd, marks a major milestone in the extensive upgrade project that began in May 2025 and is slated for full completion in June. While the majority of the road is now accessible during daylight hours on both weekdays and weekends, motorists should be aware of planned overnight closures.

These closures, scheduled from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM each night between Tuesday, May 5th, and Saturday, May 9th, are necessary to facilitate the final stages of the improvement work. The decision to undertake this comprehensive overhaul was prompted by the deteriorating condition of the road surface between the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) and Priory roundabouts. Assessments revealed the stretch was nearing the end of its usable lifespan, posing potential safety risks to drivers.

Furthermore, the area had unfortunately become a hotspot for accidents involving vulnerable road users – pedestrians and cyclists – necessitating urgent action to enhance safety for all. The upgrade project isn’t simply a patch-up job; it represents a substantial investment in the long-term infrastructure of Nottingham. The work encompasses a complete resurfacing of the road, ensuring a smoother and more durable driving surface.

Crucially, the project also includes significant improvements to drainage systems, designed to prevent waterlogging and reduce the risk of aquaplaning, particularly during inclement weather. Enhanced lighting has been installed along the route, boosting visibility for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike, especially during the darker months.

Finally, road markings have been revised and updated to provide clearer guidance for motorists, improving traffic flow and reducing the potential for confusion. These combined improvements aim to create a safer, more reliable, and more efficient transportation corridor for Nottingham and its surrounding areas. The impact of the closure has been felt keenly by commuters and local residents, causing delays and necessitating alternative routes.

The partial reopening is therefore a welcome development, promising to alleviate congestion and restore a degree of normalcy to daily travel. However, the continued overnight closures require careful planning for those who regularly use the A52 during those hours. Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has announced adjustments to several bus routes to accommodate the changes. Services Orange 35/B and 36 towards Bulwell or Chilwell will now serve the QMC as usual, then divert via Clifton Boulevard, Beeston Road, and University Boulevard.

Orange 36 will then turn left onto Broadgate, while Orange 35 will continue straight onto Woodside Road. For journeys towards the city, buses will follow their normal routes to Priory Island, then proceed straight onto Woodside Road, University Boulevard, and Beeston Road, before turning left onto Clifton Boulevard and right onto Derby Road, resuming the standard route from the QMC Main Entrance.

Orange 36 towards the city will follow the normal route to Broadgate, turning right onto University Boulevard and Beeston Road, then left onto Clifton Boulevard and right onto Derby Road. Passengers wishing to travel to the city on Woodside Road are advised to cross over to catch the diverted 35 service or utilize the Broadgate stop. NCT has provided detailed information on its website and through passenger updates to ensure minimal disruption.

The completion of this project will not only improve the condition of the A52 but also contribute to a more sustainable and accessible transport network for Nottingham, supporting economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. The long-term benefits of this investment are expected to far outweigh the short-term inconvenience caused by the roadworks





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A52 Derby Road Nottingham Roadworks Reopening Traffic NCT QMC Priory Roundabout Road Upgrade

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