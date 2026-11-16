A66 Crash Father Gye Worthy Pleads Guilty to Funeral Assault and Shoplifting

Gye Worthy admitted attacking celebrant Paul Maull at his son Cole's funeral in Middlesbrough. He also pleaded guilty to shoplifting and drug possession.

Teesside Magistrates' Court has heard that Gye Worthy, a 40-year-old man from Acklam, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to assaulting civil celebrant Paul Maull. The attack occurred during the funeral of Worthy's 17-year-old son, Cole Worthy, who died in the tragic A66 crash in August that also killed Police Officers Tom Clough and Matty Blades. This court appearance addresses the violent behavior Worthy exhibited on September 26, which shocked mourners and disrupted the memorial service.

Assault Details and Criminal History

Gye Worthy admitted to dragging Mr. Maull by his clothes while issuing threats of violence during the eulogy. He further pleaded guilty to resisting arrest when police officers arrived at the scene to detain him. In addition to the assault, Worthy admitted to a series of shoplifting offenses across Middlesbrough on October 20. He stole food and alcohol valued at £100 from a Sainsbury's branch, followed by £56 worth of stock from the same store later that day. He also took four bottles of wine from a One Stop and a Co-op location.

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Prosecutors confirmed that Worthy also admitted to the illegal possession of prescription sedatives zopiclone and pregabalin, which are classified as Class C drugs. His solicitor noted that the court was already familiar with the background of the case, which had previously led to a warrant for Worthy's arrest after he failed to attend a sentencing hearing. Worthy was subsequently arrested and confirmed to be in the hospital due to a medical emergency, a reason the prosecution accepted as valid for his non-attendance.

Family Trauma and Funeral Disruption

The incident at the funeral service has caused profound distress to the Worthy family and the community. A source close to the family stated that the behavior was shocking even by Gye Worthy's known standards, leaving everyone in a state of shock. The disturbance reportedly began because the celebrant had not mentioned Gye Worthy's name early enough in his address. This perceived slight triggered a furious reaction, leading to the physical altercation with Mr. Maull.

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Cole Worthy's mother, Natalie McConnell, was left distraught by the disruption to her son's memorial. She had been separated from Gye Worthy for a long time, and both individuals now have new partners. Sarah Moloney, a friend of Ms. McConnell, addressed the mourners on her behalf, expressing deep gratitude for their support. In a social media post, Moloney thanked everyone who attended, noting that the presence of loved ones meant more than words could express. She emphasized that Cole was deeply loved and that the day highlighted the reach of that affection.

Context of the A66 Tragedy

The A66 crash remains a pivotal event in the local history of Middlesbrough. The accident claimed the lives of Cole Worthy, aged 17, and his friend Theo Rae, who was also 17. Two Cleveland Police officers, Tom Clough and Matty Blades, were killed when their vehicle was struck by the VW Passat in which the teenagers were passengers. Additional victims Michael Cahill, 23, and Jakub Matusiak were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations linked the crash to gangland disputes over drugs, casting a long shadow over the region. Gye Worthy, an offshore deck foreman and boss of a specialist lifting company, found himself central to these events. His semi-detached home in Acklam, valued at £200,000, was rammed less than an hour before the smash on the trunk road. This proximity and the subsequent chaos have kept the case in intense public and media focus.

Court Outcome and Future Proceedings

Following the guilty pleas, the case has been adjourned until December 17. During this period, probation service reports will be prepared to assess Worthy for potential sentencing options. Worthy was released on bail with strict conditions prohibiting him from entering One Stop and Co-op stores near his home. He thanked the bench for the adjournment and appeared in a dark hooded jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms.

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Celebrant Paul Maull was described as shocked and shaken by the attack but did not suffer serious injuries. Maull, who regularly conducts services at Teesside Crematorium, declined to comment on the ordeal, stating it was not something he wished to discuss publicly. The legal process will now move toward finalizing the sentencing report, with the December 17 date set for the next significant update in the case. The community continues to grapple with the loss of the young lives and the subsequent legal battles surrounding the families involved.