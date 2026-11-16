AA Attendance Drops Significantly in US Alcohol Treatment

A new Public Health Institute study reveals weekly Alcoholics Anonymous attendance fell sharply among US inpatients from 2015 to 2022, with significant racial disparities identified.

Weekly attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous and similar mutual-help groups among people undergoing inpatient alcohol treatment in the United States dropped from more than half to fewer than four in 10 over a seven-year period. This significant decline was documented in a study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs on November 16, 2026, by researchers at the Public Health Institute. The data indicates a substantial shift in how patients engage with long-term recovery support systems during their primary treatment phase.

National Decline in Mutual-Help Participation

The Public Health Institute analyzed federal data covering nearly 2.8 million discharges from publicly funded substance use treatment facilities across every U.S. state except Oregon between 2015 and 2022. Sarah E. Zemore, Ph.D., lead author and senior scientist at the Alcohol Research Group, a program of the Public Health Institute, noted that mutual-help groups remain low-cost and highly effective for supporting long-term recovery from alcohol use disorder. However, the study found that national attendance rates have dropped considerably, particularly for several racial and ethnic demographic groups.

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Weekly attendance, defined as attending four or more meetings in the 30 days before discharge, fell sharply over the study period. After accounting for other factors, the odds of weekly attendance in 2022 were about one-third lower for outpatients and about one-half lower for inpatients compared to 2015. The sharpest drops occurred in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited in-person meetings, causing inpatient attendance to fall from 49.8% in 2019 to 41.7% in 2020 and remain low through 2022.

Researchers suggest that a shift in the treatment field away from abstinence-focused goals may also have played a role in this decline. The wider use of medications for substance use, which can be stigmatized in some 12-step programs, is another potential factor. Katherine Karriker-Jaffe, Ph.D., co-author and senior director at RTI International, an independent scientific research institute, emphasized that medications and mutual-help groups are not competing options. She stated that many people do best with both, so programs should encourage support group participation whether or not a person is taking medication.

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Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Attendance

The study highlighted significant gaps across racial and ethnic groups regarding weekly mutual-help group attendance. Latinx/Hispanic, Black, and American Indian/Alaska Native patients were less likely than White patients to attend weekly, even after accounting for factors such as age, employment, and alcohol use. In contrast, Asian/Pacific Islander patients had 60% to 66% higher odds of weekly attendance than White patients. These disparities persisted across both inpatient and outpatient settings, indicating a systemic issue rather than a situational one.

Additional sociodemographic factors also influenced participation rates. Women had slightly higher odds of weekly attendance than men. Compared with adults ages 45-54, young adults (18-24) and adults 65 and older had lower odds of attendance. Those who were married, employed, and those without a college degree also showed lower odds of weekly participation. These findings suggest that employment status, marital status, age, and educational background intersect with racial disparities to create complex barriers to mutual-help engagement.

The study acknowledges that it cannot definitively prove why attendance differs between racial and ethnic groups. Earlier research suggests some people avoid groups they see as designed for White men, or where they have faced mistrust or discrimination. However, studies finding higher participation among Black clients in some urban areas suggest the key barrier may be less the groups themselves than being a demographic minority at the meetings available to them. This complexity means that simply expanding standard programs that encourage 12-step participation may not close these gaps.

Impact on Treatment Outcomes and Future Directions

Rigorous research shows that participation in AA and similar groups improves alcohol outcomes, making the decline in mutual-help group participation a concern for public health. The drop in participation likely means poorer treatment outcomes for many patients receiving publicly funded care. The researchers caution that current strategies may be insufficient for addressing the needs of racial and ethnic minority participants, as such programs have not proven especially effective for these groups historically.

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To address these challenges, the researchers call for further research into the specific barriers these groups face. They recommend implementing culturally tailored approaches, such as more Spanish-language meetings, referrals to culturally adapted groups, and connections to peer support specialists and recovery community centers. Treatment programs are well placed to change the current trend by actively connecting patients with meetings where they feel they belong, thereby potentially reversing the national decline in mutual-help participation.

The data for this study comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Treatment Episode Data Set-Discharges (TEDS-D). It covers publicly funded facilities, which represent about half of all U.S. substance use treatment facilities, and excludes private and most federal programs. The data count treatment episodes, not individuals, but the main findings held when analyses were limited to first-time patients. The full reference is Zemore, S. E., et al. (2026) in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs .